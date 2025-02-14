Apple’s Upcoming Display Might Use Mini-LED, But There’s a Catch

Feb 14, 2025
Apple is reportedly working on a new 27-inch Studio Display that could introduce mini-LED technology, marking a significant upgrade over the current 5K LED model. According to display analyst Ross Young, the refreshed display might arrive as soon as late 2025, offering improved brightness, contrast, and overall picture quality.

Mini-LED panels, already used in Apple's MacBook Pro lineup, offer deeper blacks, enhanced color accuracy, and better HDR performance compared to traditional LED screens. By integrating this technology into the Studio Display, Apple could deliver a high-end monitor tailored for professionals who need superior visuals for creative work.

Industry sources suggest that Apple will source mini-LED components from Epistar, with LG Display supplying the panels. However, this new model could face delays. While Young initially predicted a 2025 release, other reports, including one from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggest that Apple might not launch the display until 2026.

Apple has previously explored launching a "Studio Display Pro" with ProMotion support, but the project was reportedly shelved. Despite this, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo maintains that a next-generation Studio Display is still in development.

Currently, Apple’s Studio Display remains a popular option for Mac users, but its reliance on traditional LED technology means it lacks the deeper contrast and uniformity offered by mini-LED. If the rumored upgrade materializes, it could make Apple's high-end monitor even more competitive in the professional market.

As of now, Apple has not officially confirmed any plans for a mini-LED Studio Display. Interested users should keep an eye on Apple's announcements for further updates regarding its display lineup.

