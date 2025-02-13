Apple TV+ Now Available on Android Devices with Exclusive Content and Free Trial

Agencies Ghacks
Feb 13, 2025
Apple, Google Android
|
0

Apple has officially launched its Apple TV+ streaming app for Android devices, marking a major expansion beyond its own hardware ecosystem. This move aims to attract a broader audience by making its exclusive content accessible to non-Apple users.

With the new app, Android users can now stream popular Apple TV+ originals such as "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and "Severance." The app includes key features like "Continue Watching" and "Watchlist," ensuring a seamless experience across devices.

As part of the rollout, Apple is offering a seven-day free trial for new subscribers on Android. After the trial, users can continue their subscription for $9.99 per month. This initiative positions Apple to compete more aggressively in the streaming market by reaching audiences beyond its traditional user base.

The launch comes at a time when Apple is looking to increase its streaming service's global footprint and diversify its revenue sources. By making Apple TV+ available on Android, the company is expanding its content reach, potentially boosting subscriber numbers significantly.

Advertisement

Related content

Apple Intelligence is now available in 6 more countries

Apple Partners with Alibaba to Launch AI Features in China
Best features in iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.3.1 and macOS 15.3.1 with Critical Security Fixes
Is Apple deleting photos in July

Apple’s New iPhone SE Brings Big Changes—And It’s Coming Soon
change country in App Store

Apple Pulls Malware-Infested Apps That Could Steal Your Private Data
Try the new Outlook

Outlook for Mac Finally Gets This Long-Awaited Email Recall Feature
iCloud new storage plans

Apple Set to Launch ‘Confetti’—A New iCloud Invites Service This Week

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved