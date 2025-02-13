Apple TV+ Now Available on Android Devices with Exclusive Content and Free Trial
Apple has officially launched its Apple TV+ streaming app for Android devices, marking a major expansion beyond its own hardware ecosystem. This move aims to attract a broader audience by making its exclusive content accessible to non-Apple users.
With the new app, Android users can now stream popular Apple TV+ originals such as "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and "Severance." The app includes key features like "Continue Watching" and "Watchlist," ensuring a seamless experience across devices.
As part of the rollout, Apple is offering a seven-day free trial for new subscribers on Android. After the trial, users can continue their subscription for $9.99 per month. This initiative positions Apple to compete more aggressively in the streaming market by reaching audiences beyond its traditional user base.
The launch comes at a time when Apple is looking to increase its streaming service's global footprint and diversify its revenue sources. By making Apple TV+ available on Android, the company is expanding its content reach, potentially boosting subscriber numbers significantly.
