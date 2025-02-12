Apple Partners with Alibaba to Launch AI Features in China

Apple Intelligence is now available in 6 more countries
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 12, 2025
Apple
|
0

Apple has announced a partnership with Alibaba to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) features for iPhone users in China. This collaboration aims to enhance the user experience by integrating advanced AI capabilities tailored to the Chinese market.

Initially, Apple had collaborated with Baidu to develop AI models for its devices in China. However, the progress did not meet Apple's expectations, leading the company to explore partnerships with other tech giants, including Tencent, ByteDance, and DeepSeek. Ultimately, Apple selected Alibaba due to its extensive data resources and technological expertise.

Both companies have submitted their co-developed AI features for approval by China's cyberspace regulator. This step is crucial for compliance with local regulations and ensuring a smooth rollout to consumers.

Analysts view this partnership as a strategic move to bolster Apple's competitiveness in China, where it has faced challenges from domestic smartphone manufacturers. The integration of AI features is expected to enhance the appeal of iPhones in the Chinese market, potentially driving sales growth in the upcoming quarters.

Apple plans to launch these AI features in April, aiming to provide Chinese users with a more personalized and intuitive experience. This initiative underscores Apple's commitment to innovation and its focus on meeting the specific needs of its diverse global customer base.

Advertisement

Related content

Best features in iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.3.1 and macOS 15.3.1 with Critical Security Fixes
Is Apple deleting photos in July

Apple’s New iPhone SE Brings Big Changes—And It’s Coming Soon
change country in App Store

Apple Pulls Malware-Infested Apps That Could Steal Your Private Data
Try the new Outlook

Outlook for Mac Finally Gets This Long-Awaited Email Recall Feature
iCloud new storage plans

Apple Set to Launch ‘Confetti’—A New iCloud Invites Service This Week

Apple Issues Critical Update to Fix Major Security Flaw on iPhones and More

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved