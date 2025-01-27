What you need to know about DeepSeek AI

Martin Brinkmann
Jan 27, 2025
Updated • Jan 27, 2025
Companies and organizations like Nvidia, OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, Google, or Anthropic have dominated AI news in the past year. This dominance is now challenged by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek and its large language models.

What is DeepSeek?

The AI startup was founded by Liang Wenfeng in 2023. It received funding from the Chinese hedge fund High-Flyer, which was founded in 2015. Wenfeng is the co-founder of the hedge fund.

DeepSeek has developed several large language models, which it calls DeepSeek as well. The latest models are DeepSeek V3 and DeepSeek R1.

Why is DeepSeek in the news?

The startup claims that its latest large language model was developed in just two months at a cost of under $6 million. If true, development costs would be a fraction of the costs that current AI frontrunners have to pay to develop new models.

Additionally, DeepSeek V3, its latest large language model, has outperformed several models of US companies in publicly accessible benchmarks.

Chatbot Arena, a ranking website affiliated with UC Berkeley, has two DeepSeek models listed in the top ten. While ChatGPT and Gemini are placed above it in the leaderboard, competitors such as xAI's Grok or Anthropic's Claude have gone done in ranking as a consequence.

The startup's application for Apple devices has overtaken other AI apps in the productivity category on Apple's App Store. On Android, it has claimed a top 3 spot in the productivity category.

Why DeepSeek is challenging the dominance of US AI companies

DeepSeek's large language models appear to cost a lot less than other models. According to a research paper released last month, DeepSeek stated that it spend less than $6 million on the development of the V3 model.

Questions are now raised about the money that companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, or Google are spending on AI model development and data centers in comparison.

DeepSeek Limitations

While DeepSeek's AI model challenge models of competitors in most areas, it is facing other limitations than Western counterparts. One of these is that it ignores any topic that is critical of China according to reports.

DeepSeek requires an account, but the registration process seems to have technical problems at the time of writing. Attempts to sign-up using an email address are met with the "Sorry! We're having trouble sending you a verification code right now. Please try again later." error message.

Closing Words

The coming months will show whether DeepSeek is fueling another technical evolution in AI, one that could reduce the cost factor significantly and speed up development at the same time.

Have you tried DeepSeek already? What is your take on the AI models of the startup? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

 

Comments

  1. flemens said on January 27, 2025 at 7:41 pm
    Reply

    Yeah I tried it for a couple of weeks. I know nothing about programming or math so I cant say anyting about that. But when an AI does what the regime dictates them to do I dont feel so confident that it wont manipulate other things to deliver chinese propaganda. Some china-critical questions it answers with manipulative answers that sounds right to people who know nothing about about the authotarian regime. Tiamanan square-questions it ignores.

  2. Brad said on January 27, 2025 at 5:01 pm
    Reply

    Silicon Valley grifters: Please give us billions and billions and exempt us from copyright law so we can push some unreliable AI crap. Also, let us run our own nuclear power plants to waste energy on this crap.

    China: We created unreliable AI crap for just 6 million and open-sourced it. It also uses less power.

  3. C. dos Passos said on January 27, 2025 at 4:39 pm
    Reply

    I signed-up without any problems.

    DeepSeek R1 is the most advanced LLM. It was released on January 21, 2025, about a month after V3’s release on December 27, 2024. According to benchmarks, DeepSeek R1 achieves state-of-the-art performance in math, code, and reasoning tasks, surpassing DeepSeek V3 and competing with top models like OpenAI’s o1.

  4. James said on January 27, 2025 at 3:53 pm
    Reply

    Nope, can’t sign up. Getting the “sorry” message all the time.

    1. Cyril said on January 27, 2025 at 6:03 pm
      Reply

      “DeepSeek outage and performance issues keep hitting hard as users flock from ChatGPT”
      https://www.neowin.net/news/deepseek-outage-and-performance-issues-keep-hitting-hard-as-users-flock-from-chatgpt/

  5. S. Armstrong said on January 27, 2025 at 2:53 pm
    Reply

    Development is pretty cheap if you just steal 90%. Although I have yet to see an AI that isn’t piracy.

    1. T. Yotaa said on January 27, 2025 at 4:19 pm
      Reply

      Read DeepSeek’s research paper. It is public available.

