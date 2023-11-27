The convenience of a smart TV is only as good as its remote control, and when that remote decides to go on strike, it can be a frustrating experience. Xiaomi's Mi TV series has gained popularity for its impressive features and affordability, but like any electronic device, it's not immune to occasional glitches.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you find yourself in a situation where your Mi TV remote not working as expected, you are not alone as it is a quite common problem but luckily, we are here to help!

Before diving into the troubleshooting Mi TV remote not working error, let's establish a basic understanding of how the Mi TV remote operates.

The Mi TV remote uses infrared (IR) signals to communicate with the television. These signals transmit information when you press a button on the remote, instructing the TV to perform a specific function.

If your remote is unresponsive, there could be several factors at play, ranging from simple connectivity issues to more complex technical malfunctions.

Why is your Mi TV remote not working?

There could be various reasons why your Mi TV remote not working. Some of the most common ones include:

Battery issues

IR sensor obstruction

Pairing issues

The most common reason for a malfunctioning remote is often the simplest – low or depleted batteries.

The Mi TV remote relies on a clear line of sight between itself and the TV's infrared sensor. If there are obstructions, such as furniture or other devices, blocking this line of sight, the signals may not reach the TV.

In some cases, the remote may lose its pairing with the TV. This can happen due to various reasons, including interference from other electronic devices or a glitch in the TV's software.

How to fix Mi TV remote not working issues

Before you start troubleshooting the Mi TV remote not working issue, make sure the remote's batteries have enough power. You may check it by replacing the batteries with new ones.

So how will you perform the operations on the device when your remote is not working? Well, the Mi Remote Controller app is an official Mi TV remote app that allows you to control your Xiaomi devices from your smartphone.

You may download the Mi Remote Controller app using the links below.

Here is how to set up the Mi Remote Controller app:

Open the Mi Remote Controller app on your smartphone Select your Mi TV from the list of available devices Use the on-screen remote control to control your Mi TV just as you would with the physical remote

Read also: Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023: Highlights and more.

Re-pair the remote

If the remote has been unpaired from the TV, you'll need to pair it again. Here's how to pair Mi TV remote:

Access TV settings: Turn on your Mi TV and navigate to the Settings menu Find remote settings: Locate the remote settings menu. This may be under a menu called "Settings," "Remote," or "Device Preferences" Initiate pairing: Look for the option to pair or add a remote. This may be labeled as "Pair Remote," "Connect Remote," or "Add Device" Follow on-screen instructions: Follow the on-screen instructions to re-establish the connection between the remote and the TV. This may involve pressing and holding certain buttons on the remote or entering a code

If the remote pairing is successful, you will hear a beep sound on your Mi TV as a confirmation.

Restart your Mi TV

A simple restart can often resolve temporary glitches and software issues that might be affecting the remote's functionality.

To restart Mi TV:

On your Mi TV's Home screen, navigate to the Settings menu Look for the option to restart the TV. This may be under a menu called "Settings," "Device Preferences," or "About" Select the restart option and confirm your choice

Reset Mi TV remote

If the Mi TV remote not working, you can try resetting it. Here's how to reset the Mi TV remote:

Take out the batteries from the remote Press and hold the Power button on the remote for about 20-30 seconds Put the batteries back into the remote

Hard reset Mi TV

If your Mi TV remote isn't working, you can still hard reset your TV using the Mi Remote Controller app on your smartphone.

Here is how to hard reset Mi TV:

Unplug your Mi TV from the power source Open the Mi Remote Controller app on your smartphone Use the remote interface to turn off your Mi TV by pressing the power button Press and hold the OK and BACK buttons simultaneously While holding these buttons, plug the Mi TV cable back in If you see the Mi TV starts running in recovery mode, release those buttons Use the directional keys and click on wipe data/factory reset Then tap Yes to confirm the reset Once done, click on Reboot system now

Your Mi TV will now restart and reset to factory defaults. Once it has restarted, pair the remote with your Mi TV and see if the Mi TV remote not working issue has been resolved or not.

If you have tried all the above steps but still have the Mi TV remote not working issue, you might want to switch to a universal remote or buy a new Mi TV remote.

Advertisement