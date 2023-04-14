Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023: Highlights and more

The longly awaited Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event took place recently, and the company introduced its new products for 2023. In this article, we summed up all the announced products. Here are the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 highlights!

Xiaomi is undoubtedly one of the technology market leaders all around the world. It conducts fieldwork in many different technological areas, from smartphones to vacuum cleaners. With its wide product span, it is sometimes hard to guess what's next, and yesterday, the company announced its new products for homes. Some of these products surprised everyone with their new technologies. Let's cut to the chase and look at everything announced at Xioami Smarter Living 2023.

Smart Air Purifier 4

Xiaomi introduced two models of its new air purifier, Smart Air Purifier 4 and Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite. The regular model has a 360-degree air filtration system that promises cleaner air within your household. It features a triple layer filtration for pet hair, pollen allergens, dust, smoke, dander, and cotton fibre, and the company says it eliminates 99.97% of the particles.

The Lite model also has the same specs but is the cheaper and smaller model with a limited coverage area. Many households have now used air purifiers as they are good for human health.

Robot Vacuum Mop 2 in 1

Xiaomi's robot vacuum cleaners are pretty famous all around the world, and it looks like they will continue to be at the top for a little more. The new Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 in 1 can do smart cleaning on command, operated from the Xiaomi Home App just like the previous models. It has remote control, cleaning status check, mode switch, and scheduled cleanup features.

Most importantly, the new cleaner comes with high-precision sensors for complex environments, equipped with 25 sensors to help it find its way better between obstacles and clean every inch of your house. It was one of the most awaited devices to be announced at the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event due to its huge customer potential.

Beard Trimmer 2C

As you know, Xiaomi does it ALL, literally all. The company launched its new beard trimmer that helps you trim and transform. The company says it can trim everywhere perfectly and has a 90-minute run time. Compared to other beard trimmers, it has a huge battery capacity that is useful for many people.

It will last up to 3-4.5 weeks with one full charge, considering 10 minutes of trim time and 2-3 times usage in a week. Beard Trimmer 2C offers 40 different length settings, starting with a 0.5 mm precision. It also has a compact design with a charging port in the back.

Grooming Kit

The new Grooming Kit might be considered a more detailed version of the Beard Trimmer 2C. It comes with USB Type C charging and 40 different length settings. It also offers multiple heads for full body grooming, like the body groomer, nose and ear trimmer, precision blade, U blade, and two beard combos from 0.5 mm to 20 mm.

Xiaomi Grooming Kit offers a variety of options for full-body grooming and has more length settings than its basic beard trimmer. If you are looking for something more "equipped," this is the option that you might want to consider.

Smart TV X Pro Series

Lastly, the company has also introduced the new Smart TV X Pro Series at the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event. Xiaomi's new TV surely dominated the event and attracted attention from people around the world. It has a magnificent metal bezel-less design and a cinematic sound experience, powered by 40W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It also comes with Dolby Vision IQ technology with HDR 10+ for better visuals.

These aren't the only features of Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series. It also has a far-filed mic that understands you from a long distance for using Google TV features. Google TV brings features like content first UI, recommendations, Hey Google, Chromecast, watchlist, ambient mode, kids profile, and personal profiles.

