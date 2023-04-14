Everything we know about Nima Momeni, the suspect in Cash App founder Bob Lee murder

The famous Cash App founder Bob Lee was found bleeding to death on April 4, and the police arrested a tech consultant named Nima Momeni, who is thought to be related to the murder. Here is everything we know about Nima Momeni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Lee was killed by a friend, coworker, or someone who knew him. Right after that, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott revealed that Nima Momeni was taken into custody Thursday morning in Emeryville. Momeni is also a business owner in the tech industry.

Who is Nima Momeni

Nima Momeni is a 38-year-old tech consultant and entrepreneur who owns Expand IT. Thanks to his LinkedIn profile, we were able to gather some information about his past and present. Momeni has studied at Vista College, Laney College, and the University of California, Berkeley. He is bilingual in Farsi and English and has been actively working in the industry since 2005.

He worked for three different companies in the first 15 years of his career before launching Expand IT in 2010, his own company. The company gives services in "Project Management/Consulting, Networking and VoIP, Penetration Testing/Security Audits, Server & Application Admin/Support, MSP/User Helpdesk Support, Secure Hosting and remote Monitoring," says the LinkedIn profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Momeni was arrested around 5 am at his own apartment at 4053 Harlan St in Emeryville, which he purchased for $525,000 in 2020; the information was seen on the police warrant.

LA Times also reached out to one of the apartment residents named Sam Singer, who is a PR executive working in an office next to Momeni's. Singer said they met a month ago and called Momeni a "kind, professional gentleman." He also gave information about an incident that happened one night before the arrest.

According to the Los Angeles Times, residents of the building heard a woman screaming his name around 2:30 am, and after they threatened her to call the police, she left the building. However, we still don't know if there is a connection between the incident and Lee's death.

"He was very welcoming, kind, and charming. You'd never have any idea that he would be accused of such a heinous crime," Singer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resident who didn't want to share her name with the media publication said that multiple police officers and a SWAT team arrived at the building and told everyone to stay inside while arresting Momeni at his home.

Those living in the Besler Building in Emeryville say it felt like “something out of a movie” when police lined the street to arrest Nima Momeni around 5a this morning. Most people are just arriving at this live/work space to just learn of the news - they say they’re shocked. pic.twitter.com/pBVSwbmBWq — Mike DeWald (@mike_dewald) April 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Momeni and Lee know each other?

As mentioned, the police said Lee was killed by someone who knew him. So, how did Momeni and Bob Lee know each other? Lee's friend Dalton answered

"I didn't know him, but I heard he was a bit off and had a short fuse," Dalton said.

According to Dalton's words, Lee and Momeni were in the same friend group, but they didn't know each other.

How did it happen?

According to police reports, the Cash App founder Bob Lee and the suspect were in a car together in the early hours of April 4. Suddenly, they started arguing, which eventually turned into a fight. Police sources say that the suspect stabbed Lee twice outside the vehicle. Officers have found a knife nearby where the incident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement