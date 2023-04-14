It is "that" time of the year again, as the regular season recently ended. NBA playoffs are at the door, and the best-performing teams of this year will come up against each other to lift the trophy. In this article, we will give you all the necessary information regarding the NBA playoffs 2023 schedules, dates, and where to watch it!

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. It is a long marathon that starts with a regular season and continues with play-ins and playoffs. We have concluded the regular season phase this year, and the play-ins are almost done. Playoffs have always been entertaining and challenging; it is time to decide who will be rewarded for all the hard work throughout the season.

Where to watch NBA 2023 playoffs

NBA has offered a couple of options to pick from throughout the regular season, and it will remain the same in the playoffs, too. You can watch all the games on TNT, ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV. Most fans prefer watching the games on TNT and ESPN, with the commentary of some of the legendary basketball players.

SAVE 63%: If you want to catch the action from the original broadcasts, you might have to use VPN to access channels like TNT and ESPN. With a NordVPN subscription, you won't have problems tracking the games live, and with the new deal, you can get a one-year NordVPN subscription for €8883 with an additional three extra months for free, 63% off for a limited time. Apart from that, you can also watch the games by using services like ExpressVPN and Surfshark.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA playoffs 2023 schedule

Let's start by looking at the tournament tree and structure as it changed a few years ago. If you haven't followed NBA for a while, the new system might surprise you because now the playoffs start with a play-in round. Play-ins started a couple of days ago, and only two more matches left before we witness the first-round games of the Eastern and Western divisions. The last play-in games will be played on April 14; here are more details:

Bulls vs. Heat | 7:00 p.m. ET - 4:00 p.m. PDT - 12:00 a.m. BST

Thunder vs. Timberwolves | 9:30 p.m. - 6:30: p.m. PDT - 2:30 a.m. BST

After these two games, the NBA playoffs 2023 action will start with the competition between the Sixers and Nets. These two play-in games will decide the eight-seeded teams in both conferences, and winners will come up against Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Below you will find the NBA playoffs 2023 first-round schedule for each series. Series could go up to seven matches if necessary, but they could end earlier.

The final #ATTPlayIn matchups are set. Winners take the #8 seeds ? Friday's schedule: ADVERTISEMENT ?: Bulls at Heat

?: 7pm/et

?: TNT ?: Thunder at Timberwolves

?: 9:30pm/et

?: ESPN pic.twitter.com/YESohgmW0S — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Conference

There are two separate conferences in the league. Let's start with the Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. TBD (8)

Game 1: TBD vs. Bucks | Sun., April 16 | 5:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. PDT - 10:30 p.m. BST

| 5:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. PDT - 10:30 p.m. BST Game 2: TBD vs. Bucks | Wed., April 19 | 9:00 p.m. ET 6:00 p.m. PDT - 2:00 a.m. BST

| 9:00 p.m. ET 6:00 p.m. PDT - 2:00 a.m. BST Game 3: Bucks vs. TBD | Sat., April 22 | 7:30 p.m. ET - 4:30 p.m. PDT - 12:30 a.m. BST

| 7:30 p.m. ET - 4:30 p.m. PDT - 12:30 a.m. BST Game 4: Bucks vs. TBD | Mon., April 24 | TBD

| TBD *Game 5: TBD vs. Bucks | Wed., April 26 | TBD

| TBD *Game 6: Bucks vs. TBD | Fri, April 28 | TBD

| TBD *Game 7: TBD vs. Bucks | Sun., April 20 | TBD

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7)

Game 1: Hawks vs. Celtics | Sat., April 15 | 3:30 p.m. ET - 12:30 p.m. PDT - 8:30 p.m. BST

| 3:30 p.m. ET - 12:30 p.m. PDT - 8:30 p.m. BST Game 2: Hawks vs. Celtics | Tues., April 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET - 4:00 p.m. PDT - 12:00 a.m. BST

| 7:00 p.m. ET - 4:00 p.m. PDT - 12:00 a.m. BST Game 3: Celtics vs. Hawks | Fri., April 21 | 7:00 p.m. ET - 4:00 p.m. PDT - 12:00 a.m. BST

| 7:00 p.m. ET - 4:00 p.m. PDT - 12:00 a.m. BST Game 4: Celtics vs. Hawks | Sun, April 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET - 4:00 p.m. PDT - 12:00 a.m. BST

| 7:00 p.m. ET - 4:00 p.m. PDT - 12:00 a.m. BST *Game 5: Hawks vs. Celtics | Tues., April 25 | TBD

| TBD *Game 6: Celtics vs. Hawks | Thurs., April 27 | TBD

| TBD *Game 7: Hawks vs. Celtics | Sat., April 29 | TBD

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6)

Game 1: Nets vs. 76ers | Sat., April 15 | 1:00 p.m. ET - 10:00 a.m. PDT - 6:00 p.m. BST

| 1:00 p.m. ET - 10:00 a.m. PDT - 6:00 p.m. BST Game 2: Nets vs. 76ers | Mon., April 17 | 7:30 p.m. ET - 4:30 p.m. PDT - 12:30 a.m. BST

| 7:30 p.m. ET - 4:30 p.m. PDT - 12:30 a.m. BST Game 3: 76ers vs. Nets | Thurs., April 20 | 7:30 p.m. ET - 4:30 p.m. PDT - 12:30 a.m. BST

| 7:30 p.m. ET - 4:30 p.m. PDT - 12:30 a.m. BST Game 4: 76ers vs. Nets | Sat., April 22 | 1:00 p.m. ET - 10:00 a.m. PDT - 6:00 p.m. BST

| 1:00 p.m. ET - 10:00 a.m. PDT - 6:00 p.m. BST *Game 5: Nets vs. 76ers | Mon., April 24 | TBD

| TBD *Game 6: 76ers vs. Nets | Thurs., April 27 | TBD

| TBD *Game 7: Nets vs. 76ers | Sat., April 29 | TBD

Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs. New York Knicks (5)

Game 1: Knicks vs. Cavaliers | Sat., April 15 | 6:00 p.m. ET - 3:00 p.m. PDT - 11:00 p.m. BST

| 6:00 p.m. ET - 3:00 p.m. PDT - 11:00 p.m. BST Game 2: Knicks vs. Cavaliers | Tues., April 18 | 7:30 p.m. ET - 4:30 p.m. PDT - 12:30 a.m. BST

| 7:30 p.m. ET - 4:30 p.m. PDT - 12:30 a.m. BST Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Knicks | Fri., April 21 | 8:30 p.m. ET - 5:30 p.m. PDT - 1:30 a.m. BST

| 8:30 p.m. ET - 5:30 p.m. PDT - 1:30 a.m. BST Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Knicks | Sun., April 23 | 1:00 p.m. ET - 10:00 a.m. PDT - 6:00 p.m. BST

| 1:00 p.m. ET - 10:00 a.m. PDT - 6:00 p.m. BST *Game 5: Knicks vs. Cavaliers | TBD

*Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Knicks | TBD

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Cavaliers | TBD

It's time for #PLAYOFFMODE! Go behind-the-scenes to see how our latest Playoff Mode film came to life. ? pic.twitter.com/3FuBDR97WD — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2023

Western Conference

Western Conference matches will also be played simultaneously. Here are the NBA playoffs 2023 Western Conference schedule, dates, and more:

Denver Nuggets (1) vs. TBD (8)

Game 1: TBD vs. Nuggets | Sun., April 16 | 10:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. PDT - 3:00 a.m. BST

| 10:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. PDT - 3:00 a.m. BST Game 2: TBD vs. Nuggets | Wed., April 19 | 10:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. PDT - 3:00 a.m. BST

| 10:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. PDT - 3:00 a.m. BST Game 3: Nuggets vs. TBD | Fri., April 21 | 9:30 p.m. ET - 6:30 p.m. PDT - 2:30 a.m. BST

| 9:30 p.m. ET - 6:30 p.m. PDT - 2:30 a.m. BST Game 4: Nuggets vs. TBD | Sun., April 23 | 9:30 p.m. ET - 6:30 p.m. PDT - 2:30 a.m. BST

| 9:30 p.m. ET - 6:30 p.m. PDT - 2:30 a.m. BST *Game 5: TBD vs. Nuggets | Tues., April 25 | TBD

| TBD *Game 6: Nuggets vs. TBD | Thurs., April 27 | TBD

| TBD *Game 7: TBD vs. Nuggets | Sat., April 29 | TBD

Memphis Grizzlies (2) vs. L.A. Lakers (7)

Game 1: Lakers vs. Grizzlies | Sun., April 16 | 3:00 p.m. ET - 12:00 p.m. PDT - 8:00 p.m. BST

| 3:00 p.m. ET - 12:00 p.m. PDT - 8:00 p.m. BST Game 2: Lakers vs. Grizzlies | Wed., April 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET - 4:30 p.m. PDT - 12:30 a.m. BST

| 7:30 p.m. ET - 4:30 p.m. PDT - 12:30 a.m. BST Game 3: Grizzlies vs. Lakers | Sat., April 22 | 10:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. PDT - 3:00 a.m. BST

| 10:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. PDT - 3:00 a.m. BST Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Lakers | Mon. April 24 | TBD

| TBD *Game 5: Lakers vs. Grizzlies | Wed., April 26 | TBD

| TBD *Game 6: Grizzlies vs. Lakers | Fri., April 28 | TBD

| TBD *Game 7: Lakers vs. Grizzlies | Sun., April 30 | TBD

Sacramento Kings (3) vs. Golden State Warriors (6)

Game 1: Warriors vs. Kings | Sat., April 15 | 8:30 p.m. ET - 5:30 p.m. PDT - 1:30 a.m. BST

| 8:30 p.m. ET - 5:30 p.m. PDT - 1:30 a.m. BST Game 2: Warriors vs. Kings | Mon., April 17 | 10:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. PDT - 3:00 a.m. BST

| 10:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. PDT - 3:00 a.m. BST Game 3: Kings vs. Warriors | Thurs., April 20 | 10:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. PDT - 3:00 a.m. BST

| 10:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. PDT - 3:00 a.m. BST Game 4: Kings vs. Warriors | Sun., April 23 | TBD

| TBD *Game 5: Warriors vs. Kings | Wed., April 26 | TBD

| TBD *Game 6: Kings vs. Warriors | Fri., April 28 | TBD

| TBD *Game 7: Warriors vs. Kings | Sun., April 30 | TBD

Phoenix Suns (4) vs. LA Clippers (5)

Game 1: Clippers vs. Suns | Sun., April 16 | 8:00 p.m. ET - 5:00 p.m. PDT - 1:00 a.m. BST

| 8:00 p.m. ET - 5:00 p.m. PDT - 1:00 a.m. BST Game 2: Clippers vs. Suns | Tues., April 18 | 10:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. PDT - 3:00 a.m. BST

| 10:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. PDT - 3:00 a.m. BST Game 3: Suns vs. Clippers | Thurs., April 20 | 10:30 p.m. ET - 7:30 p.m. PDT - 3:30 a.m. BST

| 10:30 p.m. ET - 7:30 p.m. PDT - 3:30 a.m. BST Game 4: Suns vs. Clippers | Sat., April 22 | 3:30 p.m. ET - 12:30 p.m. PDT - 8:30 p.m. BST

| 3:30 p.m. ET - 12:30 p.m. PDT - 8:30 p.m. BST *Game 5: Clippers vs. Suns | Tues., April 25 | TBD

| TBD *Game 6: Suns vs. Clippers | Thurs., April 27 | TBD

| TBD *Game 7: Clippers vs. Suns | Sat., April 29 | TBD

Another historically efficient scoring season from Kevin Durant ? KD's Suns open the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel with Game 1 vs. LAC! ? Sunday, 8pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/3ZIeAMFmoh — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2023

Marquee matchups

Two of the first-round matchups aren't set yet, and the upcoming play-in teams will come up against the first-seeders of the regular season. Those matchups might be interesting, but if we were to pick one matchup from both conferences, it would be the ones below (only the first games are taken into consideration, you can find the schedule information above):

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers | Sun., April 16 | 8:00 p.m. ET - 5:00 p.m. PDT - 1:00 a.m. BST

| 8:00 p.m. ET - 5:00 p.m. PDT - 1:00 a.m. BST Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks | Sat., April 15 | 3:30 p.m. ET - 12:30 p.m. PDT - 8:30 p.m. BST

Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for Ghacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement