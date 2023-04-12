RBC Heritage Golf 2023: Schedules, dates, and where to watch it

RBC Heritage 2023 is right around the corner, and golf lovers are hyped to see the action take place this weekend. PGA Tour's upcoming event will take place between April 13-16, and in this article, we will give you all the necessary information about its schedules, dates, and where to watch it.

RBC Heritage has been one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour for over fifty years now. With a long-standing history and a challenging course, it is a must-see for any golf enthusiast. The prize pool is $20 million, and all the professionals will try to get the highest cut of it.

Where to watch RBC Heritage Golf 2023

You can watch and track RBH Heritage Golf 2023 from different channels and platforms. Golf Channel and CBS will be live broadcasting the tournament from the start until the end. You can also use ESPN+ or Peacock to get access to PGA Tour Live and track every important detail throughout the challenge. All platforms will stream the event in English. However, Golf Channel and CBS will share screen time on TV.

ESPN+ will have an extended streaming cover throughout the tournament.

A clean shot from @jordanspieth for the 55th annual #RBCHeritage Opening Ceremony ????? pic.twitter.com/fcuRXXKlUp — RBC Heritage (@RBC_Heritage) April 11, 2023

RBC Heritage 2023 schedule

Cancel all your plans for the weekend because RBC Heritage 2023 will take place between April 13-16, with Troy Merritt, David Lipsky, and Ben Taylor starting things off in the first tee and Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery, Max McGreevy at the tenth tee. It will start with the first round of games on April 13, and the first two days will feature the same timeline. Here is a detailed look at the ESPN+ schedule that will cover the whole event from start to end with extras:

ESPN+

7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. New York time

4:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Los Angeles time

12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. England time

5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mexico time

However, the broadcast will start slightly later on the last two days, April 15 and 16. Here is the timeline for the mentioned dates:

8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. New York time

5:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Los Angeles time

1:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. England time

6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mexico time

If you want to watch it on TV, here is the schedule of the event for the first two days:

2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. New York time (Golf Channel)

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Los Angeles time

7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. England time

12:00 om to 4:00 p.m. Mexico time

The TV schedule for the last two days of RBC Heritage 2023 is:

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. New York time (Golf Channel) ; 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. New York time (CBS)

; 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. New York time 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Los Angeles time (Golf Channel); 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Los Angeles time (CBS)

12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Los Angeles time 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. England time (Golf Channel) ; 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. England time (CBS)

; 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. England time 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m Mexico time (Golf Channel); 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mexico time (CBS)

The stars are headlining this week in Hilton Head ? — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 11, 2023

What time do the favorites play?

RBC Heritage 2023 will be broadcasted almost all day long, and you might not have time to watch every action going on ins every hole. That's why we gathered all the important games in the first days. Here is the list:

Tommy Gibson, Akshay Bhatia

9:01 a.m. New York time

6:01 a.m. Los Angeles time

2:00 p.m. England time

07:01 a.m. Mexico time

Satoshi Kodaira, Matthias Schwab, Lee Hodges

7:22 a.m. New York time

4:22 a.m. Los Angeles time

12:22 p.m. England time

05:22 a.m. Mexico time

Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, J.J. Spaun

7:44 a.m. New York time

4:44 a.m. Los Angeles time

12:44 p.m. England time

5:44 a.m. Mexico time

Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:06 a.m. New York time

5:06 a.m. Los Angeles time

1:06 p.m. England time

6:06 a.m. Mexico time

Nick Taylor, Zach Johnson, Ernie Els

8:28 a.m. New York time

5:06 a.m. Los Angeles time

1:28 p.m. England time

6:28 a.m. Mexico time

