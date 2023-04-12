The second biggest internal football tournament in Europe, Europa League 2023, is more than halfway done, and the competition gets tougher after every round. Groups stage is over, and now it is time for the quarterfinals. Here is everything you need to know about Europa League 2023 schedules, dates, and where to watch Manchester United vs. Sevilla, one of the most awaited matches.

In the last couple of years, Europa League competition rose in terms of competition as more top teams started competing in the tournament. This year, teams like Manchester United, Juventus, Sevilla, and Roma are some of the favorites of the tournament.

Where to watch Europa League 2023

Just like Champions League 2023, you can watch Europa League 2023 in many different languages as there are several local broadcasts. If you want to watch it in English, you must use streaming platforms like Paramount+ and BT Sport. Matches will be commentated on by some of the most known commentators in the world if you choose to watch them in English.

Europa League 2023 Schedule

This year's Europa League competition is getting closer to the end. After the group stage, qualified teams started competing against each other in the knockout stage. The champion will lift the trophy after the remaining three rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals, and grand final. The knockout stage started on February 16, and now it is time for the quarterfinals phase. The quarterfinals will take place between April 13-20, and the winners will move on to the semifinals between May 9-17. Lastly, the grand final will be on June 10 in Budapest.

The quarter and semifinals include two legs, with teams changing the home-team advantage. The Europa League 2023 schedule will continue with the first leg of the quarterfinals on April 13. Here are the details:

April 13

Feyenoord - Roma | 09:45 PDT - 17:45 BST (1st leg)

Manchester United - Sevilla | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (1st leg)

Juventus - Sporting | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (1st leg)

Leverkusen - Union Saint-Gilloise | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (1st leg)

April 14

Roma - Feyenoord | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (2nd leg)

Sevilla - Manchester United | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (2nd leg)

Sporting CP - Juventus | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (2nd leg)

Union Saint-Gilloise - Leverkusen | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (2nd leg)

Most Europa League 2023 matches start simultaneously, and the semifinalists will be set on April 14, after the second leg matches. The first leg of the semifinals will take place on May 11, and the second leg games will be played on May 18, which will decide the finalists of this year's competition.

When do the favorites play?

There are eight teams left in the tournament, and some of them are certain favorites. However, remember that at this point, anything is possible, as underdogs like USG showed impressive performances in the previous rounds. Here are two of the matches that are expected to decide this year's trophy winner:

