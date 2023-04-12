Champions League 2023: Schedules, dates and where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Just like previous years, Champions League 2023 action is also starred by the best teams in the West. Recently the group stage ended, and now it is time for the quarterfinals. Only the best eight teams are left, and in this article, we will show you all the necessary information about Champions League 2023 schedules, dates, and where to watch it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Champions League 2023 is one of the most watched football tournaments. It hosts the competition between the best European teams, at the highest entertainment level possible. It started with the qualifiers earlier this season, on June 21, and the winner will be clear on June 10, after the final game in Istanbul.

Where to watch Champions League 2023

Champions League 2023 games can be tracked all over the world thanks to local streams, but you must use platforms like Paramount+ and BT Sport for English coverage. You will be able to watch every game until the end of the tournament while listening to some of the most famous commentators in the world.

SAVE 63%: You can watch every Champions League 2023 game from anywhere in the world by having a NordVPN subscription. With the latest deal, you can get a year-long NordVPN subscription for €8833 plus three extra moths for free, 63% off for only a limited time. You can also access all the games with ExpressVPN and Surfshark to follow the competition from American channels in English.

ADVERTISEMENT

Champions League 2023 Schedule

We are getting closer to the end as the majority of the tournament is over. There are only three stages left quarterfinals, semifinals, and the grand final. Quarterfinals started on April 11, and the semifinalists will be set after April 19. The semifinal games will be played on 9-10 May and 16-17 May, and the grand prize will find its winner on June 10.

The competition continues with the first leg of the quarterfinals, which started on April 11. However, there are four more teams in the competition, and we will watch them compete against each other on April 12, according to the official Champions League 2023 schedule.

Real Madrid - Chelsea | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (1st leg)

AC Milan - Napoli | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (1st leg)

Which way is this going? ????#UCL pic.twitter.com/4nhhlNBCYL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 12, 2023 ADVERTISEMENT

The second legs of the quarterfinals will take place between 18-19 April, which will decide the semifinalists of this year's CL action.

April 18

Manchester City - Bayern Munich | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (2nd leg)

Inter - Benfica | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (2nd leg)

April 19

Chelsea - Real Madrid | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (2nd leg)

Napoli AC Milan |12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST (2nd leg)

Just like previous knockout stage matches, the semifinals will also include two legs. The winners of the quarterfinals will meet each other to get the upper hand on the scoreboard and fly to Istanbul for the big prize. The first leg of the semifinals is on May 9, and the home-team advantage will change hands on May 16. Finally, the winner will take home its prize on June 10 after the final game at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT ? Who will make the final? ______ ? ______ #UCL pic.twitter.com/hHMMTZQlzc — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 9, 2023

When do the favorites play?

After this point in Champions League 2023, almost every team has a chance to win the title. However, some matchups are highly awaited by the fans as some of the best teams in the world are trying to beat each other.

Here are the two highly awaited quarterfinal games:

Real Madrid - Chelsea | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST | April 12

Manchester City - Bayern Munich | 12:00 PDT - 20:00 BST | April 18

Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for Ghacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement