Edit audio like a pro with Adobe's new podcast tool

Kerem Gülen
Apr 10, 2023
Misc
|
0

Adobe's browser-based podcast tool, formerly known as Project Shasta, is set to make it easier for creators to make quality audio productions without needing to learn complex audio editing software. The cloud-based tool, which is still in beta, is aimed primarily at podcast production but could also appeal to anyone working with narrative audio. Unlike traditional audio editors, there's no audio timeline and no mixer view with channels, and the user interface looks more like a text document editor than an audio editing program.

According to Mark Webster, Director of Product at Adobe, the goal of the podcast tool was to create a broader voice strategy for Adobe that would make it easier for users to create spoken audio. The result is a storytelling tool that allows creators to edit their podcast as they would a text document. Anything recorded through Adobe Podcast will be automatically transcribed, and users can simply edit the text to make changes, which are then reflected in the audio. The tool even includes extra features for creating artwork.

Sam Anderson, Adobe Podcast's Lead Designer, explains that the tool isn't designed to be another audio tool but a storytelling tool. Anderson argues that traditional audio tools' features, such as looking at audio waveforms and decibel levels, aren't relevant when creating a podcast. Instead, it's better to work on the text first, as podcasts are all about what's being said. Using this approach, creators can see what's being said without playing it back repeatedly to find the right spot.

While Adobe Podcast offers many benefits, there are some trade-offs. Creators will need to learn to relinquish some control over their editing. Unlike in an audio editor, where users can choose precisely where to trim an audio segment, in Adobe Podcast, users can only highlight text, and the finer details of the edit are taken care of by the backend. This can limit users' creative control over their editing, and they may still need to make minor edits after exporting from Podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

One significant advantage of online tools like Adobe Podcast is how easy it is to invite guests. In the past, creators had to guide guests through setting up their audio and then transfer large audio files around after recording. With Podcast, guests can accept an invite, like they would for a Zoom meeting, and then converse in real-time while the local audio is uploaded in the background. The result is a frictionless way to get local audio that's transcribed and ready to edit in one go.

Adobe Podcast's secret weapon could be its singular focus on audio, unlike rival products, which also include video editing, presentation, or livestreaming tools that may not be necessary. Additionally, Adobe Podcast includes proprietary tools such as "Enhance Speech," which can transform poor-quality audio recorded in an unideal setting into a more professional-sounding recording with just one click.

Image credit: Adobe

Adobe's browser-based podcast tool offers an innovative approach to audio editing that could make it easier for creators to produce quality podcasts. While it may require some trade-offs in terms of control, the tool's ease of use and features like "Enhance Speech" could make it a go-to option for creators looking to get started in podcasting.

Adobe Podcast also offers a variety of free music for intros, outros, and transitions, though editing them to work with speech can be a bit challenging due to the service still being in beta. However, users can get creative by splicing music tracks in two and setting one to "background" to achieve the desired effect. Adobe's Director of Product, Mark Webster, explained that they're still figuring out the best way to add tools that will guide novices without alienating more advanced users.

While some may wonder if Adobe plans to add an AI voice tool that allows users to add words by typing them in, it's unlikely to happen anytime soon. According to Webster, to make an effective voice model, it needs to be trained on enough material to only make sense for one's voice. Additionally, AI voices can be clunky, so Adobe decided to make it easy for users to re-record the lines they wanted, rather than patch over misspeaks.

Adobe Podcast is available to everyone

One of the best features of Adobe Podcast is the lack of friction between ideas and getting something down on the page. Anyone familiar with Google Docs can create a podcast with Adobe Podcast. The bundled music and mic-enhancement tools also increase the chances of creating quality content. The service will remain in beta for the foreseeable future, with a free tier always available for users. Those who only want to use the speech-enhancing feature can access it without signing up for the beta.

Advertisement

Related content

How to transfer files from Android to PC or Mac

How to transfer files from Android to PC or Mac: 5 easy ways

Explained: What Is Dogecoin?
If you are looking to buy a speaker and don't know where to start, check out our article on the best PC speakers in 2023.

Best PC speakers in 2023: Top 5 in price and quality
Did you know you can send and receive Android text messages on Mac and Windows PCs? It is possible with DeskSMS and here is how to do it!

Control Android text messages on Mac or Windows with DeskSMS
Did you know that you can play mobile games on a PC remotely? If you answer is no, here is how to access your Android phone from PC to do so!

Access your Android Phone from PC: How to do it?
In this guide, we will show you how to copy text from an image on ANY device, including Windows, Android, macOS, and iOS.

How to copy text from an image on ANY device: Explained

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved