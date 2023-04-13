Check out Xiaomi Band 8 launch date, design, colors

Xiaomi Band 8 launch date, design, colors
Onur Demirkol
Apr 13, 2023
Misc
|
0

Xiaomi plans to hold a launch event on April 18, 2023, to reveal its new flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra. On top of that, Xiaomi Band 8 will also be unveiled at the event.

Xiaomi shared a new banner that shows the upcoming Band 8, and the date on it points to the 13 Ultra launch event. The poster revealed five different strap models, three wide and two bracelet-like straps. Wider ones are seen in black and white, yellow, and green colors, while the bracelet models are in gold and black. However, Xiaomi might reveal more colors at the event.

The company didn't give any other details about its upcoming device, but we have some information thanks to previous leaks. Xiaomi Band 8 is expected to feature Bluetooth 5.1 and a built-in DC 3.87V polymer lithium-ion battery.

Apart from Band 8, Pad 6 will also be revealed at the event. Pad 6 has a dual camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a front camera for selfies and video calls. It also features a USB-C port. Pad 6 Pro might also join the lineup. Xiaomi revealed the news in a poster, but we don't know if it is Pad 6 or Pad 6 Pro on it.

ADVERTISEMENT
Xiaomi Band 8 launch date, design, colors
Xiaomi

Leaks showed two straps

Recent leaks showed Xiaomi Band 8 with its new look. Its design was revealed during a certification process at NRRA Korea, and raw images enlightened some of the questions about what it would look like. However, the images on the ad and what was leaked look a little different. We don't know if Xiaomi will roll out different strap support.

Xiaomi Band 8 is one of the most popular options for people who look for a good fitness tracker and others who wants to get a cheap smartwatch. The device satisfies both customer types, and that's why it is mostly awaited by many.

Rumors said that Xiaomi wanted to make it look like other top smartwatches on the market, like Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, and Pixel Watch.

Advertisement

Related content

winamp preview

The new Winamp does not play local music anymore, as it is a website music service
How to find saved and liked Reels on Facebook

How to find saved and liked Reels on Facebook: 2 easy ways
How to remove Facebook followers

How to remove Facebook followers: Top 3 ways
RBC Heritage Golf 2023: Schedules, dates, and where to watch it

RBC Heritage Golf 2023: Schedules, dates, and where to watch it

The new Winamp Player will launch on April 13, 2023

NYT's latest game Digits could be your next addiction

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved