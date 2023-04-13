Check out Xiaomi Band 8 launch date, design, colors

Xiaomi plans to hold a launch event on April 18, 2023, to reveal its new flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra. On top of that, Xiaomi Band 8 will also be unveiled at the event.

Xiaomi shared a new banner that shows the upcoming Band 8, and the date on it points to the 13 Ultra launch event. The poster revealed five different strap models, three wide and two bracelet-like straps. Wider ones are seen in black and white, yellow, and green colors, while the bracelet models are in gold and black. However, Xiaomi might reveal more colors at the event.

The company didn't give any other details about its upcoming device, but we have some information thanks to previous leaks. Xiaomi Band 8 is expected to feature Bluetooth 5.1 and a built-in DC 3.87V polymer lithium-ion battery.

Apart from Band 8, Pad 6 will also be revealed at the event. Pad 6 has a dual camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a front camera for selfies and video calls. It also features a USB-C port. Pad 6 Pro might also join the lineup. Xiaomi revealed the news in a poster, but we don't know if it is Pad 6 or Pad 6 Pro on it.

Leaks showed two straps

Recent leaks showed Xiaomi Band 8 with its new look. Its design was revealed during a certification process at NRRA Korea, and raw images enlightened some of the questions about what it would look like. However, the images on the ad and what was leaked look a little different. We don't know if Xiaomi will roll out different strap support.

Xiaomi Band 8 is one of the most popular options for people who look for a good fitness tracker and others who wants to get a cheap smartwatch. The device satisfies both customer types, and that's why it is mostly awaited by many.

Rumors said that Xiaomi wanted to make it look like other top smartwatches on the market, like Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, and Pixel Watch.

