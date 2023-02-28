Xiaomi's humanoid robots are ready for international markets

Multiple devices and products were showcased at Mobile World Congress 2023, but some surely blew our minds, with Xiaomi leading the way. Xiaomi didn't only announce its new smartphones but also showed its Cyberone and Cyberdog robots to the European audience.

All the tech giants are trying to show off their new technologies and products. On the first day, companies like Huawei and Samsung dominated the exhibition area, but Xiaomi's genius strategy to bring its promising and interesting robots to Barcelona surely attracted much interest. Around a week prior to the event, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun tweeted that the CyberOne and CyberDog robots would also be present at the MWC 2023 event, and the ground was already prepared beforehand.

CyberDog was first introduced in 2021 and looks similar to Boston Dynamics' Spot. It has three different control methods. You could use your phone, an external remote control, or your voice to give commands and communicate. The remote control will be sold separately. In the demo video of CyberDog, it was announced that only Xiaomi’s Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, Redmi K40, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi 10X, and Mi MIX 2S are supported. The company's plan is to introduce 1,000 of them and keep them a more valuable asset rather than bringing them to every home.

CyberOne, on the other hand, was introduced last year, sooner than CyberDog. It is a concept humanoid robot with a Mi-sense depth vision module and an AI algorithm that helps it recognize objects and react accordingly. The MiAI environment semantics recognition engine is offered with it. It can detect your voice, recognize your gestures and expressions, and have 45 different classifications of human emotions. CyberOne can recognize 85 environmental sounds and uses NVIDIA's Jetson Xavier NX platform with 11 built-in sensors. It comes with a curved OLED module that shows real-time interactive information.

Both robots still have limited functionalities, and more features are expected from their succeeders. However, Xiaomi's flex in Barcelona attracted many people as a robot dog is not something we see on a daily basis. This also showed the company's plans to concentrate on the West more.

