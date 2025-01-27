Apple's AI Strategy: Behind the Scenes of Siri's Overhaul by 2025

Tech giants are vying for dominance in AI, with Microsoft partnering with OpenAI, while Apple adopts a more deliberate approach to its AI initiatives.

Jan 27, 2025
In an increasingly competitive tech landscape, major corporations are jockeying for position in the thriving AI sector, with Microsoft, Google, and Anthropic leading the charge. Microsoft, in particular, is making waves thanks to its  partnership with OpenAI, which allows the Redmond giant to leverage advanced AI models throughout its extensive tech ecosystem. This collaboration has accelerated Microsoft's AI offerings, placing it at the forefront of innovation.

Meanwhile, Apple appears to be taking a more cautious approach as it enters the AI arena. Critics have pointed out that the company’s Apple Intelligence initiative could lag two years behind the capabilities of OpenAI's ChatGPT, even before its release. Recent memos and insights from industry insiders suggest that Apple is indeed ramping up its efforts, aiming for a 2025 rollout as part of a broader strategy to overhaul its underwhelming Siri assistant. Tech journalist Mark Gurman reports that veteran project manager Kim Vorrath is transitioning to Apple's AI division to enhance Siri and its internal AI frameworks.

Apple's AI endeavors were first hinted at during the 2022 WWDC event; however, the tech titan has historically favored a strategy of being "not first, but best," as articulated by CEO Tim Cook. By this motto, Apple may prioritize developing a superior product over rushing to market, potentially delaying anything substantial until at least the iOS 19.4 update in 2026.

In related news, former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive confirmed his collaboration with OpenAI on a mobile hardware project. This venture comes amid declining iPhone sales—particularly in China—and aims to create a more socially conscious computing experience compared to the current iPhone model. As Apple pivots towards AI, it is cautiously optimistic, recently reclaiming its position as the world’s most valuable company with a market cap exceeding $3 trillion, besting both Microsoft and NVIDIA.

