FBI Seizes Cracked.io and Nulled.to in Major Cybercrime Crackdown

Agencies Ghacks
Jan 30, 2025
Misc
|
0

The FBI has seized the domains of Cracked.io and Nulled.to, two well-known hacking forums associated with cybercrime, password theft, and credential stuffing attacks. The domain takedown is part of "Operation Talent," an ongoing international law enforcement effort targeting platforms that facilitate cybercriminal activities.

Users attempting to access the sites are now met with error messages, while law enforcement banners confirm the seizures. The domains have also been transferred to FBI-controlled name servers, effectively shutting down access.

Cracked.io’s staff acknowledged the seizure in a Telegram message, stating, "Now that everyone has more clarity on the situation, Cracked.io has been seized under Operation Talent with specific reasons being undisclosed." They added that they are waiting for official court documentation before providing further updates.

These forums were known for hosting content related to software cracks, hacking tools, and "combo lists" of stolen credentials. While some members engaged in ethical hacking discussions, the platforms were widely considered a hub for illicit activity.

Alongside these takedowns, the FBI also seized domains linked to MySellIX and SellIX—platforms that allowed users to create online stores, often used by cybercriminals to sell stolen data. Another affected service, StarkRDP, reportedly facilitated credential stuffing attacks through Windows RDP virtual hosting.

Europol has confirmed that an ongoing operation is underway, with more details expected soon. This latest crackdown suggests an increasing effort by law enforcement agencies to target cybercrime marketplaces and disrupt the trade of stolen digital assets.

Advertisement

Related content

DeepSeek Pulled from App Stores in Italy. Here’s Why

Pika 2.1 Unveils Realistic Physics and Dynamic Lighting for Lifelike Video Creation

Intel's Modular Laptops Aim to Tackle E-Waste Crisis

5D Memory Crystal: A Groundbreaking Technology for Long-Term Data Storage

Consumers Camp Out for RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 as Demand Soars

Nvidia updates its app with lots of improvements targeting display settings

Tutorials & Tips

How to delete all Google history from every device

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved