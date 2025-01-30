FBI Seizes Cracked.io and Nulled.to in Major Cybercrime Crackdown

The FBI has seized the domains of Cracked.io and Nulled.to, two well-known hacking forums associated with cybercrime, password theft, and credential stuffing attacks. The domain takedown is part of "Operation Talent," an ongoing international law enforcement effort targeting platforms that facilitate cybercriminal activities.

Users attempting to access the sites are now met with error messages, while law enforcement banners confirm the seizures. The domains have also been transferred to FBI-controlled name servers, effectively shutting down access.

Cracked.io’s staff acknowledged the seizure in a Telegram message, stating, "Now that everyone has more clarity on the situation, Cracked.io has been seized under Operation Talent with specific reasons being undisclosed." They added that they are waiting for official court documentation before providing further updates.

These forums were known for hosting content related to software cracks, hacking tools, and "combo lists" of stolen credentials. While some members engaged in ethical hacking discussions, the platforms were widely considered a hub for illicit activity.

Alongside these takedowns, the FBI also seized domains linked to MySellIX and SellIX—platforms that allowed users to create online stores, often used by cybercriminals to sell stolen data. Another affected service, StarkRDP, reportedly facilitated credential stuffing attacks through Windows RDP virtual hosting.

Europol has confirmed that an ongoing operation is underway, with more details expected soon. This latest crackdown suggests an increasing effort by law enforcement agencies to target cybercrime marketplaces and disrupt the trade of stolen digital assets.

