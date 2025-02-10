Apple’s New iPhone SE Brings Big Changes—And It’s Coming Soon

Apple is preparing to launch the next-generation iPhone SE, and this time, it’s bringing significant changes. The device is expected to adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display and Face ID, finally moving away from the classic home button.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest upgrades is the inclusion of Apple’s own 5G modem, making the iPhone SE the first Apple device to use an in-house modem instead of relying on third-party suppliers. This move aligns with Apple’s ongoing push for greater control over its hardware ecosystem.

In line with European Union regulations, the new iPhone SE will replace the Lightning port with USB-C, ensuring better compatibility with universal chargers. Additionally, the camera system is expected to see significant improvements, with a 48MP rear camera, a 12MP front camera, and a customizable Action button that allows users to quickly access preferred functions.

Under the hood, the device is rumored to be powered by the A18 chip with 8GB of RAM, making it a powerful option in Apple’s budget lineup. The expected price is around $500, making it an attractive choice for users looking for premium features at a lower cost.

Apple has not officially confirmed a release date, but reports suggest an announcement is imminent, with availability in stores later this month. With this launch, Apple is setting the stage for a pivotal year in the iPhone’s history, continuing its push for innovation in both budget and premium segments.

Advertisement