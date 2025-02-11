Google Maps Renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America Following Executive Order

Google Maps has updated its platform to reflect the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America for users in the United States, following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. This change aligns with the U.S. Geographic Names Information System's recent update, as directed by the executive order.

ADVERTISEMENT

For users in Mexico, the body of water will retain the name Gulf of Mexico, while international users will see both names displayed, with the new designation in parentheses. This approach is consistent with Google's practice of adapting place names based on regional preferences and official government sources.

President Trump proclaimed February 9 as "Gulf of America Day," encouraging Americans to commemorate the day with appropriate programs and activities. He emphasized that the renaming is part of an effort to "restore names that honor American greatness." The executive order also includes renaming Alaska's Denali back to Mount McKinley, though this change has not yet been reflected on Google Maps.

The renaming has sparked political and international debate, particularly with Mexico, which continues to recognize the original name. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has urged Google to reconsider the change, emphasizing that such alterations legally apply only up to 12 nautical miles from the U.S. coast.

Google stated that it follows official government sources for name changes and applies regional variations according to longstanding policies. The company determines which name to display based on user location data from their mobile OS, SIM, network, or desktop search settings.

As of now, other mapping services like Apple Maps and MapQuest have not adopted this change. Apple Maps redirects searches for "Gulf of America" to the Gulf of Mexico, and MapQuest has not made any updates reflecting the new name. Google-owned Waze shows both names for the Gulf of Mexico but finds no results for searches of "Gulf of America."

Advertisement