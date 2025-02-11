Google Maps Renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America Following Executive Order

Ensuring Accuracy on Google Maps: Fraud Prevention Measures, Potential Drawbacks, and User Guidelines
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 11, 2025
Google Maps
|
2

Google Maps has updated its platform to reflect the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America for users in the United States, following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. This change aligns with the U.S. Geographic Names Information System's recent update, as directed by the executive order.

For users in Mexico, the body of water will retain the name Gulf of Mexico, while international users will see both names displayed, with the new designation in parentheses. This approach is consistent with Google's practice of adapting place names based on regional preferences and official government sources.

President Trump proclaimed February 9 as "Gulf of America Day," encouraging Americans to commemorate the day with appropriate programs and activities. He emphasized that the renaming is part of an effort to "restore names that honor American greatness." The executive order also includes renaming Alaska's Denali back to Mount McKinley, though this change has not yet been reflected on Google Maps.

The renaming has sparked political and international debate, particularly with Mexico, which continues to recognize the original name. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has urged Google to reconsider the change, emphasizing that such alterations legally apply only up to 12 nautical miles from the U.S. coast.

Google stated that it follows official government sources for name changes and applies regional variations according to longstanding policies. The company determines which name to display based on user location data from their mobile OS, SIM, network, or desktop search settings.

As of now, other mapping services like Apple Maps and MapQuest have not adopted this change. Apple Maps redirects searches for "Gulf of America" to the Gulf of Mexico, and MapQuest has not made any updates reflecting the new name. Google-owned Waze shows both names for the Gulf of Mexico but finds no results for searches of "Gulf of America."

Advertisement

Related content

routora google maps multi-stop route optimization

Routora optimizes Google Map multi-stop routes to save gas and time
Google Earth's Timelapse feature shows videos of how the planet has changed over 30 years

Google Earth's Timelapse feature shows videos of how the planet has changed over 30 years
google maps ads

Local Search Ads on Google Maps
lite mode google maps

Improve Google Maps Performance by enabling Lite Mode
location-history

Your Google Location history, and how to disable it
google maps save offline

How to save offline maps in the new Google Maps application

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tom Hawack said on February 11, 2025 at 2:17 pm
    Reply

    Given I’m French I would have appreciated the rename to be “Gulf of New Orleans”.

    By the way, the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “America” as “either continent (North America or South America) of the western hemisphere. Yet, “America” is often understood as “The United States of America” (“I want to live in America” in the ‘West Side Story’ movie-film).

    What id odd nevertheless IMO is that, in 2025, an administration is concerned in renaming a piece of water …

  2. Peter said on February 11, 2025 at 12:00 pm
    Reply

    Whoever is first in the morning to pull the orange cheeto’s pants down and stand him on his head will quote whatever mess spews forth.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved