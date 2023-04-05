Get in sync with the stars: Waze's Zodiac Navigation feature

Google's Waze is known for making drives more entertaining, and with the latest feature, users will even have more fun on the road!
Onur Demirkol
Apr 5, 2023
Waze has added a new tool to make users' driving experience more entertaining. The new tool, "Customize Your Drive," lets users choose different sound presets and more.

"Customize Your Drive" is the latest feature added to the Waze library for more fun on the road. With this feature, drivers will be able to select a theme that fits their mood and change them easily. The aim is to make a "long trip less monotonous." Drivers can also choose from a number of personalities for navigation voices and their car design.

Waze

Match your driving experience to your zodiac sign

Waze also launched a new theme for zodiac signs, announced in a blog post. Drivers who are interested in the field can choose their sign on the app and match their driving experience to their enthusiasm.

"Drive with a vehicle and mood outfitted for your sign and embody your true colors on the road. Our navigation guide is well-versed in astrology and knows how to get all types of personalities to their final destination — whether you're a fiery Aries, a balanced Libra, an independent Aquarius, an ambitious Taurus, a spontaneous Gemini, an intuitive Cancer, a detail-oriented Virgo, an intense Capricorn, a whimsical Pisces, a dramatic Leo, a free-spirited Sagittarius or a loyal Scorpio. She does it with love, life advice, and a little teasing," says Waze.

Users can enjoy various themes, including celebrity personalities like Christina Aguilera, Kehlani, and Boy George. It can be accessed through the Waze Menu.

Waze is a free navigation app that was founded in 2008. It was acquired by Google in 2013 and has since become one of the most popular navigation apps worldwide. Waze uses crowd-sourced information to provide drivers real-time updates on traffic, accidents, police presence, and road closures.

The feature is available for users in the US. Waze will launch "Customize Your Drive" in other markets soon, but the exact release date is unclear. The company has also added drivers who can expect more exciting partners and content to come soon. It means that more themes and celebrity personalities are on the way.

