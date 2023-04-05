"Needed" security measures for Snapchat's AI chatbot

The Snapchat AI chatbot has been responding inappropriately, and the company released new security measures, especially for parents!
Onur Demirkol
Apr 5, 2023
Apps
|
0

Snapchat is rolling out new features to make its AI chatbot safer. The upcoming features include an age-appropriate filter and more information for parents.

Snapchat published a blog post on the official website, giving more information about its latest AI chatbot. Due to its misuse, the company took precautions by adding security features. The blog post included information on Snap's experiences with its 6-week-old GPT-powered chatbot and what solutions are on the way.

The company started by adding an age filter to let AI know the birthdate of the user it is responding to and supply them with age-appropriate responses. There will be more insight in the Family Center for parents to have more control.

"We have also learned about some of the potential for misuse, many of which we learned from people trying to trick the chatbot into providing responses that do not conform to our guidelines. As part of our joint work to improve My AI, we want to share an update on some of the safety enhancements we have recently put in place as a result of our learnings — along with new tools we plan to implement," the company said at the beginning of the post.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Snapchat AI chatbot has been responding inappropriately, and the company released new security measures, especially for parents!
Snapchat AI Chatbot

Snapchat AI Chatbot has been responding in an unsafe manner

Recently, a Washington Post report showed the chatbot's responses were in an unsafe and inappropriate manner. Snapchat was also aware of the misuse and started working on it to prevent any big issues while offering a better user experience.

The company also added: "However, since My AI is a chatbot and not a real friend, we have been deliberate in treating the associated data differently, because we are able to use the conversation history to continue to make My AI more fun, useful, and safer. Before Snapchatters are allowed to use My AI, we show them an onboarding message that makes clear that all messages with My AI will be retained unless you delete them."

Snapchat's AI chatbot is GPT-powered and available only for Snapchat+ subscribers. The latest analysis showed that only 0.01% of My AI's responses were deemed non-conforming.

Advertisement

Related content

ChatGPT had many users in Italy before the ban but it looks like nothing changed after the decision. People started using VPNs.

Italy's ChatGPT ban fails to deter users due to VPNs
Google's Waze is known for making drives more entertaining, and with the latest feature, users will even have more fun on the road!

Get in sync with the stars: Waze's Zodiac Navigation feature
Spotify Shuts Down Its Clubhouse Competitor

Spotify Shuts Down Its Clubhouse Competitor

TikTok faces ban in Australia over security risks
If you want to find out who paid for Twitter Blue and who is officially verified, check this article on the Eight Dollars extension!

Eight Dollars Extension: Find out who paid for Twitter Blue
Introducing Petey: Accessing ChatGPT on Your Apple Watch

Introducing Petey: Accessing ChatGPT on Your Apple Watch

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved