Snapchat integrates ChatGPT but warns ahead

Eray Eliaçik
Feb 27, 2023
Apps, Mobile Computing
|
0

The ChatGPT experience developed by OpenAI is now available to Snapchat Plus users. As part of its marketing for the "My AI" integration, the platform promotes using Snapchat as a place to find inspiration for birthday gifts, trip itineraries, food recommendations, and more.

"Today we’re launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology that we’ve customized for Snapchat. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week."

Snapchat 

Spoiler alert: It won’t work to write academic essays for students.

ADVERTISEMENT
Credit: Snapchat

ChatGPT will power Snapchat My AI

The popular messaging app Snapchat is the most recent industry giant to adopt AI with its new feature My AI powered by ChatGPT.

Users can personalize their AI experience by giving it a unique name and wallpaper through the integration. Snapchat cautioned users against abusing the feature while sharing examples of how it may be used, such as researching birthday present ideas, writing poems, gathering recipes, and organizing vacations.

Snap says its chatbot is programmed to avoid responding to questions on sensitive or misleading subjects. However, after the Bing AI incident, Snapchat warned its users about AI.

Snapchat advises to “not share any secrets with My AI and not rely on it for advice.” Also, the conversations “will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience.”

"As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice."

-Snapchat

To provide feedback, early adopters of My AI can press and hold on to a message.

Snapchat claims it has faith that AI will eventually boost the platform and facilitate even closer bonds between users. The company's paid member count has recently topped two million, and My AI may help increase that number in the short term.

Snapchat My AI is being released this week to Snapchat+ users.

 

Advertisement

Related content

Beware of ChatGPT Clones: A Surge of Fraudulent Apps Exploiting OpenAI's Chatbot

Beware of ChatGPT Clones: A Surge of Fraudulent Apps Exploiting OpenAI's Chatbot
Best authenticator apps for iOS and Android

Best authenticator apps for Android and iOS
OpenAI caught a huge success with ChatGPT and now the company is looking for different solutions to satisfy the demands with APIs.

Even noobs will use them soon: Are we ready?
Snapchat announces two new innovative features for its users and indicates it is still in the race despite losing its previous popularity.

Snapchat wants to hit TikTok
A popular Instagram photographer admits to using AI to generate photos and shares them on his social media profile.

Check how AI changed this photographer's shoots
TikTok trivia games are very popular nowadays, thanks to the platform's incredible success, and here is a guide on how to play them!

Get Your Game On: How to Play TikTok Trivia and Win Big!

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved