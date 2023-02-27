Snapchat integrates ChatGPT but warns ahead

The ChatGPT experience developed by OpenAI is now available to Snapchat Plus users. As part of its marketing for the "My AI" integration, the platform promotes using Snapchat as a place to find inspiration for birthday gifts, trip itineraries, food recommendations, and more.

"Today we’re launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology that we’ve customized for Snapchat. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week." Snapchat

Spoiler alert: It won’t work to write academic essays for students.

ChatGPT will power Snapchat My AI

The popular messaging app Snapchat is the most recent industry giant to adopt AI with its new feature My AI powered by ChatGPT.

Users can personalize their AI experience by giving it a unique name and wallpaper through the integration. Snapchat cautioned users against abusing the feature while sharing examples of how it may be used, such as researching birthday present ideas, writing poems, gathering recipes, and organizing vacations.

Say hi to My AI ? pic.twitter.com/mZW0TNEuJj — Snapchat (@Snapchat) February 27, 2023

Snap says its chatbot is programmed to avoid responding to questions on sensitive or misleading subjects. However, after the Bing AI incident, Snapchat warned its users about AI.

Snapchat advises to “not share any secrets with My AI and not rely on it for advice.” Also, the conversations “will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT "As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice." -Snapchat

To provide feedback, early adopters of My AI can press and hold on to a message.

Snapchat claims it has faith that AI will eventually boost the platform and facilitate even closer bonds between users. The company's paid member count has recently topped two million, and My AI may help increase that number in the short term.

Snapchat My AI is being released this week to Snapchat+ users.

