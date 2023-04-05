Italy's ChatGPT ban fails to deter users due to VPNs

ChatGPT had many users in Italy before the ban but it looks like nothing changed after the decision. People started using VPNs.
Onur Demirkol
Apr 5, 2023
Apps
|
0

VPN applications have gained a vast amount of new users after Italy's ChatGPT ban. People are using the apps to access the chatbot.

Recently, the Italian government banned ChatGPT due to privacy reasons. However, this didn't stop people from reaching OpenAI's services. PureVPN has noticed an odd increase in traffic coming from Italy on their website after the ban went into effect on April 1. According to a recent blog post from the company, "Italians have been turning to VPN services following the decision of the country's data protection authority to ban ChatGPT over privacy concerns."

ChatGPT had many users in Italy before the ban but it looks like nothing changed after the decision. People started using VPNs.
PureVPN

ChatGPT is one of the most popular topics on the internet. People from all around the globe use it to get their work done easier. However, the Italian government prevented the chatbot from being used in the country. Authorities further alleged that OpenAI failed to verify its users' ages and enforce prohibitions barring anyone under the age of 13 from using ChatGPT.

"ChatGPT has garnered more than 100 million users since its launch two months ago. The advanced chatbot is just as popular in Italy as in other countries because of its ability to have human-like conversations. However, with Italians unable to access ChatGPT, many of them are turning to VPNs to circumvent the block," says PureVPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

VPNs can help users mask their real IP addresses and use a different one from their selected country. Italian people use VPNs and an IP address of another country to access ChatGPT.

ChatGPT had many users in Italy before the ban but it looks like nothing changed after the decision. People started using VPNs.
PureVPN

What happened before?

The Italian government issued a country-wide ban on ChatGPT because of the "unlawful collection of personal data." Italy accused OpenAI of privacy issues and ordered it to stop collecting data from Italian people. The software was banned after the Garante, Italy's data protection watchdog, charged OpenAI of inappropriately gathering and retaining Italians' personal data and, as a result, violating GDPR rules.

Italy is the first Western country to ban the chatbot. Countries like Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran have already banned the chatbot, but Italy is the first in the West. OpenAI rejected the allegations and said it is protecting people's privacy and minimizing the collection of personal data.

"We also believe that AI regulation is necessary - so we look forward to working closely with the Garante and educating them on how our systems are built and used." a spokesperson of OpenAI told the BBC.

Other European countries may also issue similar bans in the coming weeks. Garante was one of the first organizations to report a potential breach of EU privacy regulations of TikTok. TikTok is now banned by the European Commission.

Advertisement

Related content

The Snapchat AI chatbot has been responding inappropriately, and the company released new security measures, especially for parents!

"Needed" security measures for Snapchat's AI chatbot
Google's Waze is known for making drives more entertaining, and with the latest feature, users will even have more fun on the road!

Get in sync with the stars: Waze's Zodiac Navigation feature
Spotify Shuts Down Its Clubhouse Competitor

Spotify Shuts Down Its Clubhouse Competitor

TikTok faces ban in Australia over security risks
If you want to find out who paid for Twitter Blue and who is officially verified, check this article on the Eight Dollars extension!

Eight Dollars Extension: Find out who paid for Twitter Blue
Introducing Petey: Accessing ChatGPT on Your Apple Watch

Introducing Petey: Accessing ChatGPT on Your Apple Watch

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved