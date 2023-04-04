Google has a new Flights price guarantee that will refund you a portion if the ticket rates become cheaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google has been testing out a new program where it offers a price guarantee program. As per this program, Google will compensate you if you booked a flight and the price drops after that. This program is available to a select few in the United States and only for specific flights. The next time you want to book a flight, you may want to check if you can avail of this tool by Google.

How To Look Out for It?

When you’re booking a flight, you will see certain flights with a shield icon and a dollar sign. If you book that flight using Google Flights, Google will monitor the price daily until the day of departure. If the price drops on any of the days, Google will pay you the difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Eligible?

Right now, the price guarantees are only available for flights that are departing from the United States. Also, you need to have a US phone number and billing address to avail this feature. Google has also stated that this program is available for flights where they know the price will not drop.

Is There a Catch?

There are various conditions for this. For example, a person is only eligible to get back $500 in a calendar year. Also, if the price difference is below $5, you won’t get your money back. Google also processes the refund only through Google Pay. You need to set up Google Pay within 90 days of receiving your notification that a refund is available. The biggest condition is you should book your flight only using Google Flights.

When Will Customers Receive Their Refund?

Google has confirmed that customers will receive the price difference 48 hours after their departure. While a price guarantee isn’t something new, Google is going one step ahead and providing a refund after monitoring the price continuously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement