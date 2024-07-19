Google is killing all links of its URL Shortener goo.gl

Google confirms that cache links have been removed from search results
Martin Brinkmann
Jul 19, 2024
Updated • Jul 19, 2024
Google
|
2

Millions of links will stop working next year as a consequence of Google shutting down its URL Shortener service goo.gl.

Google announced the change on its Developer blog this week. According to the post, goo.gl links will stop working on August 25th, 2025. Starting next month, users will see an interstitial page that informs them about the upcoming termination of the service.

The page says "this link will no longer work in the near future". Users have the option to continue to the link target and to check "don't show this again" to skip the warning page until August 25, 2025.

This link will no longer work in the future

Google says that the interstitial page may cause interruptions to certain workflows, including:

  • If 302 redirects are used, the interstitial page may prevent the redirect flow from completing correctly.
  • Embedded social metadata in the destination page may also likely not be shown anymore where the initial link is displayed.

Developers who notice interruptions may append the parameter si=1 to the query to skip the interstitial page. Note that this will only work until August 25, 2025.

Google URL Shortener

Google launched its URL Shortener in 2010. First used by Google Toolbar and Feedburner, it became later available for public use. I checked it out in 2010, even created a Ghack link -- https://goo.gl/pKTg -- and concluded that it was not really something that the world needed.

Google switched to a different internal system and stopped accepting new users since April 2018. One year later, Google turned off the service for existing customers.

While it did so, it did not touch the shortened links at the time. This changes next year with the termination of all shortened links.

Goo.gl URL Shortener alternatives

Developers and users who rely on goo.gl shortened links are advised to replace them as soon as possible.

Several alternatives exist, including:

  • TinyURL - Been around for a long time. Offers a free account, which has a 100 URLs per month limit.
  • Bitly - good for just 10 links per month, but maybe sufficient for some.

Closing Words

The number of existing goo.gl redirects that still work is unclear. Considering that Google stopped accepting new links in 2019, it is likely that a good percentage of links is no longer valid.

With that said, considering that Google and users created links for almost a decade, it is certain that a large number of links is still working and used.

Some of these will be replaced using direct links or other URL shortening services. Others will stop working next year and no one will know to which resource on the Internet they linked to.

What about you? Have you used URL shortening services recently? Or do you still use shortened URLs actively? Let us know in the comments down below!

Summary
Google is shutting down its URL Shortener service goo.gl
Article Name
Google is shutting down its URL Shortener service goo.gl
Description
Google plans to stop redirecting goo.gl URL shortener links from August 2025 onward. These links will be dead unless fixed.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Google begins integrating ads into AI Overviews on Google Search
Google now lets you set up 2-Step Verification without adding a phone number

Google now lets you set up 2-Step Verification without adding a phone number
AI mobile

Google is releasing previously Pixel-exclusive AI tools to all Google Photos users
Google announces improved Find My Device network for Android devices

Google announces improved Find My Device network for Android devices
Gemini Google

Google considers charging you extra for AI-powered Google Search features
Gemini Google

Google AI: Goodbye Bard: Gemini Advanced and Google One AI launches

Tutorials & Tips

MusicLM: Google Music AI is here to change the music industry

What is Chrome Refresh 2023 and how to use it

How to indent on Google Docs

How to add music to Google Slides


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. TelV said on July 19, 2024 at 4:31 pm
    Reply

    I’ve always used TinyURL as well. So Google is welcome to dispatch theirs to the Google Graveyard forthwith: https://killedbygoogle.com/

  2. John G. said on July 19, 2024 at 4:29 pm
    Reply

    Google bull****, mostly similar to Microsoft bull****, never gives up. Thanks for the article! :]

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved