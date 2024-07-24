Google stops the sale of TV Shows from Google TV - What you need to know

Google TV Remote
Martin Brinkmann
Jul 24, 2024
Updated • Jul 24, 2024
Google, Music and Video
|
3

Google announced today that it is making a far-reaching change to its Google TV service. Starting today, Google customers may no longer purchase TV episodes or seasons from Google TV on "Google TV devices, Android TV devices, and the Google TV Mobile app".

Google TV, not to be confused with the operating system that Google discontinued almost ten years ago, was launched as a modified Android TV operating system interface in September 2020.

Here are the details of today's announcement:

  • The announced changes have no impact on previously purchased TV shows.
  • Customers can access all previous purchases, regardless of where the purchase was made.
  • The ability to purchase or rent movies is not affected.
  • TV shows can be purchased from YouTube going forward (depending on availability).

Google does not say why it is making the change. It is also unclear why it is making the change for TV shows only.

Good to know: While Google and others say purchase when it comes to digital TV shows and movies, it is a fact that customers do not own the purchased TV shows or movies. While unlikely, bought content can be removed at any time. This has happened in the past, and is one of the main reasons why buying physical is still the better option in many cases.

 Closing Words

The disabling of TV show purchases on Google TV puts a dent into the service. While Google is quick to point out that users may continue to purchase shows from YouTube, doing so would split a user's shows between multiple services.

All purchased shows and movies can be accessed on YouTube, but going forward, not on Google TV. Whether that is going to affect movie sales on the Google TV platform remains to be seen. The move may not really instill confidence that Google TV will be around in the years to come. It is probably going to get integrated into a YouTube TV experience of sorts eventually.

This is not the first move in recent time that is favoring YouTube over other services. Google announced the end of its Podcast app this year in favor of a weaker podcasting experience on YouTube.

Do you purchase digital content, especially TV shows or movies? Or do you prefer physical, or the Arr-Matey way? Let us know in the comments below.

Summary
Google stops the sale of TV Shows from Google TV - What you need to know
Article Name
Google stops the sale of TV Shows from Google TV - What you need to know
Description
Google is ending the sale of TV shows and entire seasons from Google TV starting today. Here is what you need to know about that.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Google confirms that cache links have been removed from search results

Google is killing all links of its URL Shortener goo.gl

Google begins integrating ads into AI Overviews on Google Search
Google now lets you set up 2-Step Verification without adding a phone number

Google now lets you set up 2-Step Verification without adding a phone number
AI mobile

Google is releasing previously Pixel-exclusive AI tools to all Google Photos users
Google announces improved Find My Device network for Android devices

Google announces improved Find My Device network for Android devices
Gemini Google

Google considers charging you extra for AI-powered Google Search features

Tutorials & Tips

MusicLM: Google Music AI is here to change the music industry

What is Chrome Refresh 2023 and how to use it

How to indent on Google Docs

How to add music to Google Slides


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tachy said on July 24, 2024 at 5:18 pm
    Reply

    I’ve never even heard of “Google TV”.

  2. Boris said on July 24, 2024 at 4:28 pm
    Reply

    My guess they want to move TV store to YouTube. Anyway, stay away from digital libriries. They can be taken away by any company that stores them. Just rent Tv shows. It is safer and cheeper.

  3. John G. said on July 24, 2024 at 3:23 pm
    Reply

    Using Pluto TV for more than 3 years. The best of all.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved