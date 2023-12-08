Google Podcasts will be added to Google's Graveyard in April 2024

Users of the Google Podcast app won't be able to use the app anymore from April 2024 onward. Google announced the discontinuation of the app in the United States today. The company's Podcasts app will also be discontinued in other regions, but Google has not revealed dates for the termination at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google hopes that users will migrate YouTube Music instead. Company engineers have already added some podcast-specific features into YouTube. These include adding podcasts via RSS feed URLs, auto-download support for podcast episodes or a discovery feature.

Google plans to disable podcast listening in the Google Podcasts app in the United States by April 2024. Users may migrate their podcasts or export them through July 2024.

Many Google Podcasts users may not be too happy with the change, which Google announced in September 2023 initially. YouTube Music is not a dedicated podcast app, but a "catch-all" type of app for all things music and podcasts. It is not as simple to use as a consequence.

Google believes that most users will appreciate a jack of all trades app that gives users access to music and podcasts. It is also easier for the company to promote YouTube Music Premium, which is available for $11.99 per month after a 1-month free trial.

Google Podcasts users from the United States should start seeing a banner in the app that initiates the migration to YouTube Music. An option to export the entire podcasts library as an OPML feed is also provided. This file can be imported into other podcasting apps to switch to these solutions instead of YouTube Music.

There are plenty of alternatives available that users may check out, especially if they prefer an ad-free environment. Google Music plays advertisement before podcast episodes, something that Google Podcasts does not.

To name just a few: AntennaPod, Podcast Addict, or Podcast Player App - Podbean.

Closing Words

The initial version of Google Podcasts for Android was not exactly the greatest app of all times. Google improved the app in the years that followed and while it still pales when compared to some of the third-party alternatives, it is used by millions who want a simple podcast listening experience.

These users now have to find a way to continue doing so. Either by migrating to YouTube Music and living with its downsides, or by migrating to another podcast app instead.

Now You: do you listen to Podcasts?

Summary Article Name Google Podcasts will be added to Google's Graveyard in April 2024 Description Users of the Google Podcast app won't be able to use the app anymore from April 2024 onward. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement