Upgrades coming to these Google Workspace apps

Google plans to launch a new update for Keep to offer a better split-screen experience and full mouse support for Sheets and Slides.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company announced its upcoming plans about Keep and Sheet in a blog post. According to the announcement, Google Keep is getting a better split-screen design. Google has introduced the ability to open a second instance of the Keep app on the same device.

"Having two windows open side-by-side enables better insight into your notes and gives you more ways to work with, display, and organize your content across Google Workspace," says Google. It is planned for April 11, 2023.

On the other hand, Sheets and Slides are getting full mouse support, planned for April 12, 2023. Last year, the company announced full mouse support using Google Docs on Android devices. Google wants to make the feature available for other apps too. Users will be able to resize unselected rows and columns, click, drag, hover, and more with their mouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google officially launched another feature

Changes coming to Sheets, Slides, and Keep are not the only topic of the blog post. Google has also launched a feature that allows end users to move folders from My Drive into shared drives. It has been in beta since last year. It is now available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Nonprofits, and legacy G Suite Business customers.

Google is constantly releasing new features for Workspace apps. The company recently rolled out a new design for its Workspace suite of applications, including Sheets and Slides.

Keep is one of the most used note-taking apps. It is developed by Google and comes pre-installed with many Android devices. Google Keep has several features, including "single note." This widget helps users manage their notes and check off to-do lists from their Home screen. It displays reminders, background colors, and images added to notes from the Keep app. If you want to learn more about it, check out our guide on using Google Keep!

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement