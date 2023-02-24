Hail the new office look by Google

Google is in the process of updating its Workspace suite of applications, including Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, with a fresh new design inspired by the recent Gmail upgrade, according to a new blog post shared by the company.

What's new in the updated face of Google Workplace?

This new Material Design 3 will introduce darker hues in the toolbar and comments section, creating a contrast with the white background to enhance the user experience. In addition, the Share button will feature more rounded edges to add elegance to the interface.

Moreover, the tech giant is focusing on improving Drive by introducing new features to facilitate frequent tasks. The new interface will enable users to access the Share, Download, and Delete options easily by hovering over a file in their Google Drive. Additionally, the new search chips option will provide faster access to files, allowing users to filter content based on type, owner, and last modified date.

Google is also enhancing its smart canvas with a new user interface that seamlessly integrates different applications to streamline workflows. This includes the introduction of smart chips that provide contextual information directly from Sheets to assist users in making data-driven decisions. This feature will be expanded to support various projects by providing access to a wider range of data types.

Among other updates to the suite are custom building blocks, calendar invite template, variables, and emoji voting chips.

Smart chip capabilities

Google’s introducing new third-party smart chip capabilities that will offer users access to more comprehensive data across Workspace. This feature will allow users to pull in interactive information and previews from partner applications like Atlassian, Asana, Figma, Miro, Tableau, and Zendesk.

Custom building blocks

Customized building blocks empower the end-users to devise their individual, reusable modules for mundane undertakings and have immediate access to them from the @-menu. An example of this notion would be the development of a project initiation prototype, specifically for the monitoring of landmarks and activities, a checklist for product launching or even a cluster of code or text that is routinely utilized within an establishment.Top of Form

Calender invite template

The calendar invite template simplifies the process of collaborating with your team on an event invitation before sending it out. Users of Google Docs now have the capability to create a draft of a calendar invitation within Docs by accessing the "calendar draft" option under building blocks. This option is similar to the email template, which allows users to create a draft of an email message.

Variables

Variables are a useful tool that streamlines workflows for tasks such as drafting invoices, contracts, or other forms of communication. With Variables, users can pre-define and dynamically insert placeholders, such as "client name" or "return address," into a single, centralized document.

Emoji voting chips

The emoji voting chips feature allows teams to express themselves and reach consensus quickly while collaborating in a shared document. Users can interact with emojis by typing "@-voting chip" to insert the desired emoji.

All of these updates will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

