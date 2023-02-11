integration of Uber’s driver app and Apple CarPlay

This week many were surprised by the integration news of Uber and Apple CarPlay that came with the significant update announcements to its iOS application. Especially the Uber Driver app used by the companies drivers that will soon integrate with Apple CarPlay.

Drivers can interact directly with the platform from the vehicle’s dashboard to CarPlay while their iPhone is connected. Drivers across the U.S. has become part of the integration, and they predict that all uber drivers should have access by month's end.

Uber Drivers

Currently, Uber drivers require an app for Android or iPhone to accept and view rides, including seeing the map to consider where fares are the highest. However, it’s not very practical performing these operations on a phone while driving is not very practical. Therefore Uber has announced integrating Apple CarPlay into the app for drivers.

The company confirmed in an email to its partners that drivers can access similar functions directly through CarPlay. According to the email, it's as simple as 1…2…3…

The Uber driver opens the app on their iPhone and taps Go to go online. They connect their iPhones to the car via cable or wirelessly. Once they are connected, open CarPlay, and they are all set!

Apple CarPlay

There still needs to be more comprehension on the subject of CarPlay. For the uninitiated, it is a system that integrates iOS on the vehicle’s dashboard. Once an iPhone is connected to a compatible car, users can interact with Apple and other third-party apps.

More about the Integration

Regarding the compatibility with CarPlay, Uber stated the integration is rolling out in the U.S. for drivers and will be globally available soon. However, the CarPlay app isn’t exclusively in use with Uber. Their competitor Lyft also features Apple CarPlay compatibility for its driver app.

Uber drivers can use the CarPlay app version to check online and offline status, accept and view trips, navigate turn-by-turn directions, see a map of high-fare areas, and more.

Source: TechCrunch

