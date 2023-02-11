Tons of Complaints of iCloud Backup Issues After Updating to iOS 16.3

Shaun
Feb 11, 2023
Updated • Feb 11, 2023
Apple, iOS, Mobile Computing
|
0

This comes as no surprise because Apple has been rolling out some buggy updates. The latest iOS isn't exempt from this, as the first update came with a fleet of problems. This drastically affected many users, especially the ones that installed the update on the first day of its release. As Apple rolled out versions 16.1 and  16.2, things got better, but the recent 16.3 iOS update came with its own set of problems. 

Based on information obtained from the Apple community and MacRumors forums: iOS 16.3 appears to have an impact on the iCloud backup feature for some people that did the upgrade. 

Complains of iCloud Backup Issues After Updating to iOS 16.3

The Users Complaints 

iPhone users that are experiencing the problem tried to manually activate the iCloud back up, but the iOS 16.3 bug appears to be preventing the function of the settings properly. The impacted users see the automatic iCloud Backup being disabled when they attempt to turn on the auto backup feature. 

ADVERTISEMENT

GBstoic, a MacRumors reader, had a complaint about the iCloud backup not working after he just installed the 16.3 version. After toggling off the backup, he says his devices automatically backed up even without the two-factor authentication (2FA) enabled. This revealed an underlying error. 

Some users sited that they fixed the problem by turning on the two-factor authentication. Some started speculating that Apple was trying to force people to use the 2FA feature, although I later found that this wasn’t the case. I later found that 2FA wasn't the issue, as some of the users that had activated it still found themselves in the same situation. 

Most of the complaints received are from iPhone users, although the problem also seems to affect the iPad as well, as long as the device is running on version 16.3. Multiple reports indicated that some devices backed up even with the error message but not particularly the case for other users, which leaves the iCloud as the possible source for these issues. 

Complains of iCloud Backup Issues After Updating to iOS 16.3

The Remedy

There is no evidence that Apple is trying to force people to use 2FA despite the speculations. Based on previous experiences, Apple usually announces with a specific message followed by an explanation if they are implementing such changes.  

The affected users have been encouraged to back up to keep their data safe manually. Apple will address the iOS 16.3 bug in a future update. Apple is working on a 16.3.1 update for iOS that might include some fixes for the iCloud issues. Unfortunately, I haven't received any details on this. The only thing I have seen Apple do is to fix bugs fast and efficiently in the past. So this could be a thing of the past in no time.

Advertisement

Related content

integration of Uber’s driver app and Apple CarPlay

The new integration of Uber’s driver app and Apple CarPlay
Apple could make a high-end iPhone Ultra in 2024

Apple could make a high-end iPhone Ultra in 2024
Apple Pay Later is activated server side

Apple Pay Later is activated server side
Have you seen the new Super Bowl #AppleMusic hashflag on Twitter

Have you seen the new Super Bowl #AppleMusic hashflag on Twitter?
Apple Watch patent suggests that the wearable could have uses when taken off the wrist

Apple Watch patent suggests that a future model of the wearable could have uses when taken off the wrist
Apple underlines the importance of security and privacy features in iOS to protect children's safety

Apple outlines security and privacy features in iOS, iPadOS and macOS to keep children safe online

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved