Everything you need to know about iPhone iOS update 16.3

Apple has begun rolling out the latest iOS updates to users who have iPhones 8 and above. iOS and iPadOS 16.3 come loaded with a bunch of updated features and tweaks, which we’ll take a look at below:

Security Keys

According to Cnet, the biggest update coming with the iOS 16.3 update is the addition of Security Keys, which are a fairly modern new form of passwordless identification verification technology that have been gaining a lot of traction recently. The Cnet report claims that the iOS versions of Security Keys, however, will not replace users’ passwords but will rather augment their security as a form of two-factor authentication. Security Keys were first developed bu the FIDO Alliance, which is a multilateral cooperative made up of some of tech’s biggest players including Apple. The new iOS implementation of Security Keys will only work with FIDO Alliance-certified Security Keys.

Emergency SOS update

Apple has been trying to grab everybody’s attention recently with its implementation of Satellite communication technology into the latest generation of iPhones. Emergency SOS on iPhone 14s has the ability to call emergency services even when you are out of the cell range of the network by pinging satellites in the sky. The new update is designed to present calls being made inadvertently by requiring users to hold down the side button and a volume button together to initiate the countdown. Then, once the countdown has completed, users release the buttons and it will make the emergency call for them.

Other updates

Beyond these updates, there are several other updates and tweaks included in iOS 16.3 These include updated wallpapers to celebrate black History month and new support for the 2nd Gen Apple HomePod.

Beyond feature updates, another key aspect of the update was the enabling of the Hardened Runtime, which helps prevent unauthorized access to sensitive user data. Also, the update includes an improvement of state management, addressing issues of memory corruption, logic errors, and privacy concerns. The kernel was also updated with better memory handling to prevent the execution of arbitrary code with kernel privileges, further enhancing security. Additionally, the Safari browser was updated to improve cache handling to prevent potential denial-of-service attacks. Lastly, the Screen Time feature was updated with improved private data redaction, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and preventing information leaks.

