Lyft Adds Wait-Time Fees, Seven Years After Uber

Lyft, the second largest transport service company in the USA, has surprised its customers with the decision that it will add a wait-time fee. Uber, as the leading transport service company, did this seven years ago. Lyft is available all over the USA and in some cities in Canada. Stay here to find out which rides Lyft users will need to pay for and which rides are exceptions.

Rules for Lyft’s Wait-Time Fees

Even though it’s not pleasant news, Lyft users will need to pay wait-time fees. No worry, they won’t charge you instantly as soon as a driver arrives. Since Lyft offers various types of rides, the fee will be set according to the type of ride.

In case of standard rides, you have two minutes to enter preordered taxi before your Lyft driver turns on the fee counter. It will count the fee per minute. However, it’s not said how much they will charge for waiting time. With the Black and Black XL rides, you have five minutes to enter your taxi before the fee counter kicks in.

Exceptions for Lyft’s Wait-Time Fees

As in every rule, there are exceptions here as well. You won’t need to pay wait-time fees when the driver arrives early, i.e., before the scheduled time. Also, you won’t need to pay a wait-time fee when you cancel the ordered ride - you will pay just the cancellation fee.

As Lyft offers special rides, most of them won’t have wait-time fees. Those special rides include Car Seat, Assisted, Shared, and Access rides. So, if these were your favorite Lyft rides, then you won’t need to worry about wait-time fees. So, it’s not such a disaster.

Reasons for Lyft’s Wait-Time Fees

Lyft hasn’t explained the reasons for this decision yet. Is it fair, we ask ourselves? Well, let’s see. Uber introduced this fee seven years ago, and it’s still the number one in this field. There is no reason why Lyft shouldn’t add a wait-time fee.

On the other hand, we all know how time is a precious thing. Right? Before scheduling a ride, consider the time you will need to get ready. It’s impolite to keep somebody waiting for us. In this case, it’s about the driver. Some things can happen unexpectedly, we can’t deny, but leaving a driver waiting just because we can, it’s not polite.

So, taking all the above mentioned, even if those reasons are the actual Lyft reason, this introduction of the wait-time fee is justified. Time is precious. Time is money. So, when scheduling your taxi, consider how much time you need, if you don’t want to pay the wait-time fee.

