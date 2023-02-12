In its upcoming iOS 16.4 update, Apple is planning to re-introduce the refurbished HomeKit architecture it initially withdrew in December thanks to widespread issues, MacRumors has confirmed. According to AppleInsider reports, it still seems unclear whether it will be a bug fix or a new version of the update.

Apple stated that after numerous reported problems and issues with the Home app after installed upgrades on iOS 16.2 devices. Reported cases from users revealed HomeKit devices being stuck, showing “configuring” or “updating” status, sharing invitations with other users failing, devices going missing entirely, HomeKit secure video recording not working, and more.

Late last month, the company reported it would be rolling out its HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta.

Should the new HomeKit architecture arrive in iOS 16.4, users will be able to upgrade by opening Home app, going into the "More" section, then "Home Settings," and selecting Software Update. Then all of us will see if it's indeed "new, more efficient, and more reliable."

