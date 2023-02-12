Apple to Re-Release Revamped HomeKit Architecture in iOS 16.4

Shaun
Feb 12, 2023
Updated • Feb 11, 2023
Apple
|
0

In its upcoming iOS 16.4 update, Apple is planning to re-introduce the refurbished HomeKit architecture it initially withdrew in December thanks to widespread issues, MacRumors has confirmed. According to AppleInsider reports, it still seems unclear whether it will be a bug fix or a new version of the update.

Apple to Re-Release Revamped HomeKit Architecture in iOS 16.4

Apple stated that after numerous reported problems and issues with the Home app after installed upgrades on iOS 16.2 devices. Reported cases from users revealed HomeKit devices being stuck, showing “configuring” or “updating” status, sharing invitations with other users failing, devices going missing entirely, HomeKit secure video recording not working, and more.

Apple to Re-Release Revamped HomeKit Architecture in iOS 16.4

ADVERTISEMENT

Late last month, the company reported it would be rolling out its HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta.

Should the new HomeKit architecture arrive in iOS 16.4, users will be able to upgrade by opening Home app, going into the "More" section, then "Home Settings," and selecting Software Update. Then all of us will see if it's indeed "new, more efficient, and more reliable."

Advertisement

Related content

integration of Uber’s driver app and Apple CarPlay

The new integration of Uber’s driver app and Apple CarPlay
Complains of iCloud Backup Issues After Updating to iOS 16.3

Tons of Complaints of iCloud Backup Issues After Updating to iOS 16.3
Apple could make a high-end iPhone Ultra in 2024

Apple could make a high-end iPhone Ultra in 2024
Apple Pay Later is activated server side

Apple Pay Later is activated server side
Have you seen the new Super Bowl #AppleMusic hashflag on Twitter

Have you seen the new Super Bowl #AppleMusic hashflag on Twitter?
Apple Watch patent suggests that the wearable could have uses when taken off the wrist

Apple Watch patent suggests that a future model of the wearable could have uses when taken off the wrist

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved