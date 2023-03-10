Streamline your life with Google Keep's new widget

One of the most-used note apps on Android Phones, Google Keep, has rolled out a new widget called "single note" to improve your experience.
Last month, Google revealed the single note widget for Keep, which is now widely rolling out on Android.

Google Keep is a reliable and highly-used app for Android users. However, it was missing something for quite some time. The company finally launched the missing piece of the puzzle. Google Keep single note was revealed in a blog post last month, and now it is rolling out on devices.

"Say you're planning a big event, or perhaps just the weekly shopping list. Starting soon, the Google Keep single note widget will help you swiftly manage your notes and check off to-do lists right from your Home screen. This widget displays reminders, background colors, and images added to notes from the Keep app while also syncing with your smartwatch, so you won't miss a beat," says Google.

via 9to5Google

It had two widgets before that users had access to. Note collection allows you to add a feed of notes on your home screen by label or pinned. Quick capture is the second widget that helps you quickly start a text, list, drawing, image, or audio note. Now, the widget count has gone up to three with the "single note" feature. Check out the Google Play Store to see if there is an available update for Keep to start using the new widget. Don't worry if you don't see an update. On March 2, Google said most users would obtain it within the next 15 days, which means there is still one more week before the deadline.

Google Keep has become one of the most consistent and used note apps. The company has taken innovative and problem-solving steps in its past updates to increase the user base of its own first-party feature. There are many third-party apps that you can use, but Google wants its customers to use its note app and bring new features that people could benefit from.

The company also said new Keep complications are on the way for Wear OS 3 and up. These complications will act as shortcuts to creating notes and to-do lists.

