Google Tests New AI Mode in Search for Enhanced User Experience

Google's iOS app is injecting Search links on websites
Feb 7, 2025
Google is experimenting with a new "AI Mode" in its Search platform, aiming to integrate conversational artificial intelligence more deeply into the user experience. This development is part of Google's ongoing efforts to enhance search capabilities through advanced AI technologies.

The AI Mode introduces a conversational interface that allows users to refine their queries and build context through follow-up interactions. A notable feature is a button in the top-left corner of the interface, which, while currently inactive, is speculated to be linked to conversation history with Google's AI system, Gemini. Additionally, a new shortcut in the Google Search widget is expected to provide quick access to this AI-driven functionality.

This initiative follows Google's broader strategy to incorporate AI into its services. The company has been testing AI-generated summaries, known as AI Overviews, in search results. These overviews provide concise information at the top of search pages, aiming to deliver quick insights to users. However, the feature has faced criticism due to inaccuracies and concerns about its impact on content publishers.

In response to feedback, Google has been refining its AI features. Recent updates include improved integration of links within AI-generated summaries and the expansion of AI Overviews to additional countries, such as India and Japan, with support for local languages.

As Google continues to test and implement these AI-driven features, the company emphasizes its commitment to enhancing user experience while ensuring the accuracy and reliability of information presented in search results.

