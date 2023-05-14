How to add emojis in Outlook?

How to add emojis in Outlook 2
Eray Eliaçik
May 14, 2023
Updated • May 12, 2023
Microsoft Outlook, Tutorials
|
1

With this article, you can learn how to add emojis in Outlook easily.

To spice up your email correspondence, you can use emojis. Emotions that are hard to put into words can be expressed through the use of emojis, and here is how to do it in your emails.

How to add emojis in Outlook?

To add emojis in Outlook, follow these steps:

  • Open the email message if you want to add the emoji.
  • Place the cursor where you want the emoji to appear.
  • On the Insert tab, click the Expressions group.
How to add emojis in Outlook 2
Credit: Microsoft
  • Scroll through the list of emojis and select the one that you want to add.
  • Click Insert.
  • The emoji will be added to your email message.

If it is not working, check out how to update Microsoft Outlook.

You can also add emojis by typing the corresponding text code. For example, to add a smiley face, type :-).

Also, you can create a custom emoji keyboard by adding your favorite emojis to the Symbols gallery. To do this, right-click an emoji in the Symbols gallery and select Add to Quick Access Toolbar. Outlook signatures support emojis as well. Choose the Insert menu in your signature window to accomplish this. To add an emoji, go to the Symbols section and click the Additional Symbols option as described above.

Emojis can be a fun and creative way to add personality to your emails.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft squeezing Outlook users into buying cloud storage
Microsoft’s Outlook Spam Email Filters Are Broken for Many Right Now

Microsoft’s Outlook Spam Email Filters Are Broken for Many Right Now
Disaster Strikes Thousands of Microsoft Users as Outlook and Teams go Offline

Disaster Strikes Thousands of Microsoft Users as Outlook and Teams go Offline
How to Update Microsoft Outlook

How to Update Microsoft Outlook?
outlook.com onedrive storage microsoft

Outlook.com data counts against Microsoft cloud storage quotas soon
microsoft 365 outlook personalized email address

Microsoft 365 Home: support for (new) personalized Outlook email addresses will be removed

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on May 14, 2023 at 2:15 pm
    Reply

    How to add emojis at Ghacks.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved