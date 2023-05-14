With this article, you can learn how to add emojis in Outlook easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

To spice up your email correspondence, you can use emojis. Emotions that are hard to put into words can be expressed through the use of emojis, and here is how to do it in your emails.

How to add emojis in Outlook?

To add emojis in Outlook, follow these steps:

Open the email message if you want to add the emoji.

Place the cursor where you want the emoji to appear.

On the Insert tab, click the Expressions group.

Scroll through the list of emojis and select the one that you want to add.

Click Insert.

The emoji will be added to your email message.

If it is not working, check out how to update Microsoft Outlook.

You can also add emojis by typing the corresponding text code. For example, to add a smiley face, type :-).

Also, you can create a custom emoji keyboard by adding your favorite emojis to the Symbols gallery. To do this, right-click an emoji in the Symbols gallery and select Add to Quick Access Toolbar. Outlook signatures support emojis as well. Choose the Insert menu in your signature window to accomplish this. To add an emoji, go to the Symbols section and click the Additional Symbols option as described above.

Emojis can be a fun and creative way to add personality to your emails.

Advertisement