Almost everyone uses Microsoft Outlook. It is one of the best Microsoft Office apps. However, you need to update the Outlook app to receive all the latest features. This can be done for free on your desktop, Android, or iOS device.

Also, no data is lost when the app is updated. You can use the app as before without logging in again.

Update Using Desktop

If you want to update Microsoft Outlook using your desktop, you need to launch the desktop app. Once opened, in the top left, you will see the option file. When you click on file, the sidebar will open. One of the options in the sidebar will be office account. When you click on it, a pane will open on the right.

You will see office updates and an update options button next to it. When you click the update options button, you will see the option to update now. Outlook will look for the latest updates for the app. You can continue working on your emails while the update occurs in the background.

Update on Android

For most Android devices, all apps will be automated in the background unless you've disabled this option. Even if your updates happen in the background, you can force an update for Outlook using the following steps.

Open the Google Play Store on your device and search for Outlook in the search box. Choose Microsoft Outlook from the search results, which will take you to the app page. From there, you will get the option to update the app. If you don't see the option to update, your device already has the latest version of the app.

Update on iOS

Again, if you have not disabled automatic updates for your device, your Microsoft Outlook app will update automatically in the background. To force an update, go to the App Store and click on updates at the bottom of the screen. This will take you to the updates page. If you see the Microsoft Outlook app on this page, click update next to it. If Outlook is not on this page, you already have the latest version of the app.

Stay Updated at All Times

It's important to keep all your Microsoft apps up to date to receive the latest features. It is also important from a safety perspective and helps keep your information secure and away from prying eyes.

