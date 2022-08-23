Ads in Microsoft Outlook app for Android and iOS are getting worse

Ashwin
Aug 23, 2022
Microsoft
|
3

The Microsoft Outlook app for Android and iOS is displaying more ads than before. The new banners are appearing right in the inbox.

Microsoft is displaying more ads in its Outlook app

Microsoft is displaying more ads in its Outlook app

As you may know, the Outlook mobile app has two main tabs or views, Focused Inbox, and Others. The former collects important mails, while the Others tab displays all emails in your inbox.

Ads aren't good for a user's privacy, but this time the banners are causing another issue. The ads appear similar to regular mails, which could trick users into tapping them. They appear right at the top of the page with a contact bubble next to it, and this is what makes it look like a real email. The banners do have a small text indicator that says "Ad", but that could easily be missed. This is similar to what Google does with ads in its Gmail app (Promotions tab).

ADVERTISEMENT

You may swipe the ad (from left to right) to dismiss it, just like you would with a real email. This isn't a permanent fix though, as the ad shows up again after a while, or after you restart the app.

Some reports claim that the ads open in an in-app browser, but this isn't the case for me.  They are clickable links that are opened in your default web browser.

How to disable the ads in the Microsoft Outlook app

The ads in the Microsoft Outlook app for iOS and Android have been rolling out slowly to users over the past few months. Users can disable ads by buying a Microsoft 365 subscription. In a statement given to The Verge, Microsoft said that users can avoid these ads by enabling the Focused Inbox. This will restrict the ads to the "Other" inbox.

To do so, tap on your profile picture in the top left corner. Now, tap the gear icon to open the Outlook settings. Scroll down till you see Focused Inbox, tap on it to toggle the feature. This will add the Focused Inbox tab to the app's homescreen.

enable focused inbox in microsoft outlook app

If neither of those options seem to be acceptable solutions, don't worry. There is another way to get rid of the ads, by using a Private DNS service that blocks ads. I use NextDNS, and noticed that the ads appear only when I switched the DNS off, with it enabled however, the ads were blocked. You may have to close the app and start it after applying the DNS settings, for the change to take effect.

Ads in Microsoft Outlook app for Android and iOS are getting worse

Want to switch to a different app? you can check out K9 Mail and FairEMail for Android, both of which are open source, though only the latter supports OAuth. iOS users may want to stick with the stock Mail app in iOS.

On a side note, the Microsoft Outlook web-app for Windows 11 that was leaked a few months ago, now works with personal accounts that have Hotmail, Outlook addresses, and is expected to add support for Gmail accounts soon. Here's a screenshot of the app's interface.

Apple is also said to be testing ads in its apps for iPhones, and they could be implemented in the Apple Maps app in iOS 16.

Do you use the Outlook app on your phone?

Summary
Ads in Microsoft Outlook app for Android and iOS are getting worse
Article Name
Ads in Microsoft Outlook app for Android and iOS are getting worse
Description
Microsoft is displaying more ads in the Outlook app for Android and iOS. Here's how you can block the ads.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft OneDrive turns 15

Microsoft OneDrive turns 15; gets a redesigned web interface called OneDrive Home
Microsoft will not ban legitimate paid open source programs

Microsoft Store will not ban legitimate paid open source programs
windows server sql support

Microsoft warns admins about upcoming Server retirements
microsoft rewards

Don't redeem Microsoft Rewards points right now: you may get banned

Microsoft Turing Image Super Resolution promises to do away with low-res images everywhere

Has Microsoft Been Hacked?

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on August 23, 2022 at 10:59 am
    Reply

    That skating scoring from outside the boundary. If there were reasonable laws it would not be permitted.

  2. Anonymous said on August 23, 2022 at 11:08 am
    Reply

    Bluemail desktop works for me. I don’t touch email on the phone so cannot say how it works there but they say ad-free and it does happen that way in the desktop app. Could it improve? Yes. I’m not impressed by a select list for different email accounts and difficulty finding some of the settings. Sort order for arriving mail can be changed to have most recent at the top but same subject emails are ordered oldest to newest and no apparent way to change the sort. That is offset to some extend by grouping of same-subject mail. Right click on the old one in the preview pane and it gives you the option to delete. There are a few other minor annoyances, as well but it works reliably (unlike my experience with Thunderbird).

  3. Hitomi said on August 23, 2022 at 11:42 am
    Reply

    Use Blokada if you are seriously on a non-rooted de-googled Android:
    [https://f-droid.org/en/packages/org.blokada.alarm/]

    Anti-features:
    This app promotes or depends entirely on a non-free network service
    This app tracks and reports your activity

    These only apply if you do not use filter lists, but use an external DNS service that blocks ads for you rather than filtering locally and using the ISP DNS.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved