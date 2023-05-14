Apple Watch won't charge: How to fix it

You, the owner of an Apple Watch with an empty battery, may have experienced the vexing problem of a device that refuses to charge. Whether you use your watch for notifications, fitness tracking, or anything else, this can be quite frustrating.

Fortunately, there are some simple solutions you can take to fix this problem and get your watch back to normal.

How to fix the Apple Watch won't charge issue?

Here are some possible fixes to try if your Apple Watch won't charge.

Check the charger and the cable: Make sure you are using the original Apple magnetic charging cable and a compatible power adapter. If you are using a third-party charger or cable, it might not work well with your watch. Also, inspect the cable for any damage or dirt that might interfere with the charging process. You can gently wipe the cable and the back of your watch with a soft, lint-free cloth to remove any debris.

Check the power source: Make sure you plug the charger into a working wall outlet, power strip, or USB port. If you are using a computer or a laptop to charge your watch, make sure it is turned on and not in sleep mode. You can also try a different power source to see if that makes a difference.

Restart your watch and your iPhone: Sometimes, a simple reboot can fix minor glitches and restore the connection between your devices. To restart your watch, press and hold the side button until you see the power off slider. Drag the slider to turn off your watch, then press and hold the side button again until you see the Apple logo. To restart your iPhone, press and hold the power button (or the volume button and the side button on newer models) until you see the power off slider. Drag the slider to turn off your phone, then press and hold the power button (or the volume button and the side button) again until you see the Apple logo.

Reset the System Management Controller (SMC): If you are using a Mac to charge your watch, you might need to reset the SMC to fix some issues with power management and battery performance

Update your watchOS and iOS software: Sometimes, outdated software can cause compatibility issues and prevent your watch from charging properly. To update your watchOS software, open the Watch app on your iPhone and tap General > Software Update. If there is an update available, tap Download and Install and follow the on-screen instructions. To update your iOS software, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General > Software Update. If there is an update available, tap Download and Install and follow the on-screen instructions.

Contact Apple Support or visit an Apple Store: If none of the above solutions work, you might have a hardware problem with your watch or your charger. In that case, you should contact Apple Support or visit an Apple Store for further assistance. They can diagnose the issue and offer you a repair or replacement if needed.

Check out our "Apple watch won't turn on" issue guide if you needed.

If you want to make sure your Apple Watch never runs out of juice, here are some suggestions for it:

Use the original Apple Watch charging cable. Third-party charging cables may not be compatible with your Apple Watch and could damage it.

Avoid charging your Apple Watch in extreme temperatures. Charging your Apple Watch in temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit or above 95 degrees Fahrenheit can damage the battery.

Unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone if you're not using it for an extended period of time. This will help to preserve the battery life of your Apple Watch.

Turn off the Always-On Display when you don't need it. The Always-On Display uses more battery power than the standard display.

Dim the display when you're not using it. You can dim the display by swiping up from the bottom of the screen and tapping on the brightness icon.

Turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when you're not using them. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi can drain the battery life of your Apple Watch.

Close unused apps. Apps that are running in the background can drain the battery life of your Apple Watch.

Update the software on your Apple Watch. Apple releases software updates that can improve the battery life of your Apple Watch.

Take your Apple Watch to a repair center if you're still having problems. If you've tried all of the above and your Apple Watch still won't charge, you may need to take it to a repair center. Apple has authorized repair centers all over the world, and they can help you diagnose and fix the problem with your Apple Watch.

