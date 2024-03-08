Microsoft won't kill classic Outlook for Windows "until at least 2029"

Good news for users of Microsoft's classic Outlook application. Microsoft won't deprecate the classic Outlook version until at least 2029.

The new Outlook for Windows has been released as a preview some time ago. When Microsoft released it, it confirmed that this new app would replace the Mail and Calendar app on Windows systems and also the classic Outlook application.

While Microsoft did publish a schedule for the deprecation of Mail and Calendar, it did not do so for the classic Outlook for Windows application.

The company has finally lifted the veil on the future of the classic version of Outlook and the migration to the new Outlook version. In short, Outlook users may use the classic Outlook for Windows until at least 2029 according to Microsoft.

The Outlook for Windows deprecation schedule

The migration to the new Outlook for Windows and the termination of the classic Outlook application happens in three stages. The entire process is in the first stage in the moment, which Microsoft calls Opt in.

This allows customers, home and commercial, to opt-in to using the new Outlook app. The app itself is not enabled by default and users need to enable it explicitly through the "try the new Outlook" toggle in the classic Outlook app.

Toggling is also available in the new app to go back to the classic app at any time during the opt in stage. A feedback form is displayed each time users go back to the classic Outlook application.

The new Outlook application receives the general availability milestone during this stage. This moves it out of preview. Customers may get "regular and assisted technical support" from this moment on.

The second stage moves from opt-in to opt-out. This makes the new Outlook application the default on Windows systems. Microsoft promises that it will provide at least 12 months' notice before this happens in production environments.

Outlook users may still go back to the classic Outlook application during the opt-out stage.

Microsoft calls the third and final stage cutover. The option to go back to the classic Outlook app is removed in that stage. New deployments of Outlook from Microsoft 365 subscriptions will install the new Outlook for Windows.

Microsoft will continue to support existing installations of the classic Outlook app for Windows. The classic Outlook app will be supported until at least 2029 according to Microsoft.

Customers will receive at least 12 month's advance notice before the third-stage is entered.

Closing Words

Mail and Calendar will still be replaced by the new Outlook client in 2024. Microsoft has been criticized left and right for its new Outlook client. It is a web-wrapper basically that misses lots of features that the classic Outlook client supports. Apart from that, reports suggests that it is slower than the native classic client.

The new Outlook has ads next to that, which the classic Outlook app did not. Competing email provider Proton claims that the new Outlook app is used as a data collection service by Microsoft.

Now You: do you use Outlook or another email app or service?

