Microsoft recently announced it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard for a sum of $68.7 billion. This will make it one of the most significant acquisitions in video gaming history. So, what does this mean for avid gamers like you?

More Games to Game Pass

Microsoft has big plans for Game Pass. If you've not heard of Game Pass, it gives you access to various games for a small monthly fee. Microsoft has also added Xbox Cloud Gaming to this, making it more lucrative. This addition means you don't have to own an Xbox console to game anymore - Game Pass is all you need.

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard is another step in strengthening this subscription-based model. This was also seen when Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media. Various titles were added to Game Pass. This included new titles such as Dishonored 2 and Quake II.

The new deal with Activision will give Xbox, and PC gamers access to various Activision titles. This will also include titles for older consoles like the Xbox One and Xbox 360. Microsoft has done this with titles like Psychonauts (added for Xbox) and Rage (added for Xbox 360).

Microsoft has begun marketing that new titles will come to Game Pass as soon as they're released. This means top tiles like Diablo and Call of Duty will be available to all Game Pass subscribers.

Game Pass Cost Changes?

Game Pass is the ideal deal for gamers. It costs just $14.99, which is the cost of three gaming titles. At this cost, gamers can access over a hundred top tiles like Forza and Halo. Microsoft adds more games daily, making the monthly subscription very lucrative.

Will Game Pass become more expensive in the future? Although it's unlikely, things may change with Sony's new subscription model just around the corner. Also, unlike other subscription models, Microsoft has other avenues to make money. This means that Microsoft is not looking to profit from the Game Pass subscription model.

Xbox Exclusive

With the latest acquisition, it is said that all Activision Blizzard titles will be exclusive to Xbox. Although it's difficult to say if other games will release exclusively on Xbox, talks are on, and Microsoft may do everything in its power to make Game Pass even more attractive.

World Changing Deal?

Activision is known for shooting games, while Blizzard handles a different demographic. The recent acquisition has opened discussions of what will happen to Blizzard's existing services. It is said that Microsoft could also include a WoW (World of Warcraft) subscription along with Game Pass Ultimate. This will give the popular MMORPG a new lease on life.

Titles like Overwatch and Diablo also have sequels in development. These are expected to be released on Game Pass on the first day of their release.

