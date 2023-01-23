ChatGPT Is a large language model that was developed by OpenAI, and it's trained to work on conversational text. it generates human-like text based on the input it receives and uses machine-learning techniques. it can be used for a variety of natural language processing tasks such as language translation, text generation, and text summarization. ChartGPT is a type of GPT-3 Language model. Since it is capable of understanding and responding, it has useful and informative answers to questions.

Analyzing the response that we got from the definition, the biggest question I bring to the table with this article is: Could ChatGPT replace Google? And who better to answer this question than ChatGPT itself?

Well, ChatGPT thinks not. Let's continue to analyze ChatGPT and come up with our own judgment based on our discovery. There are a lot of things ChatGPT can and can’t do below; we'll look at some of the things that it can’t do.

ChatGPT is a tool that purely generates text and can't perform actions or tasks. it doesn't have any capabilities beyond its ability to generate responses as though it were a real person.

It is a trained model, and hence it can’t learn or adapt to any new information beyond what it's trained on. For example, at the moment, ChatGPT has information up to the year 2021 and can’t give any information beyond that.

It can't respond to voice searches or give any visual responses.

All the things that ChatGPT can't do, search engines perform effortlessly. It's really hard to tell if language models such as ChatGPT could have a future. The rate at which technology is advancing brings uncertainty as to where these language models are headed. From the look of things, they are likely to progress and become better as the years go by. From my point of view, as much as they can provide some useful answers to questions, it hasn’t yet reached the level of replacing a search engine like Google.

No, ChatGPT will neither replace Google nor it will help you earn thousands of dollars. It can make you more productive, that’s it! — Pratham (@Prathkum) January 15, 2023

So what is likely to happen to these language models? They are likely to be a small number of language models that others could use to build upon in the future. There will also be a need for deeper domain details. The great part about this is that the Generative AI space is only still at the grassroots. and the uses for AI are likely to increase day by day.

Language models are likely to be commoditized in the future. Finding sources of data that could train these models to survive in these different domains is essential to consider. Machine learning and AI could either be inference or training. Inference means the model can generate information in real-time, while learning means it collects information from already-established data.

The future and existence of these models lie in finding unique sources of data that can be used in training the models. ChatGPT has received quite the attention since its release, although I believe that its replacing Google is still far-fetched and won't be happening anytime soon.

Source: https://writesonic.com/blog/will-chatgpt-kill-google/

