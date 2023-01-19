ChatGPT is releasing an API: How to join the waitlist

The OpenAI ChatGPT API Waitlist is now open for developers who are interested in using the power of the ChatGPT model in their online applications, services, and products. The excitement around ChatGPT has been massive since OpenAI launched the Research version, and the company now looks set to open up the service to the developer community for anybody interested in utilizing its capabilities through an API.

To sign up for the waitlist, you simply need to fill out a form with your contact information, including your first name, last name, email, and company name. However, the sign-up form, which you can find here, also offers you the opportunity to indicate how you primarily plan to use the ChatGPT API models. The options here include building a new product, integrating it into an existing product, general exploration of capabilities, and academic research.

Furthermore, developers are encouraged to share any specific ideas they are excited to build with the ChatGPT API. However, it's worth noting that access to the API does not necessarily mean that these ideas will become approved use cases. The form asks users to refer to the OpenAI safety policies if they are granted access.

The ChatGPT API will open up access to the capabilities of the model, such as natural language generation and understanding, through a simple API. This will make it easy for developers to integrate ChatGPT's capabilities into their own applications and services without having to train and maintain their own large language models.

Other services such as Chatsonic have popped up in recent weeks offering access to a ChatGPT API in lieu of an official version. It’s not really known what will happen to these services now that there is an official version in the works but there will likely be other considerations at play such as pricing and even features, with Chatsonic also enjoying integration with Google’s knowledge graph, which ensures it will stay up to date on the latest happenings.

It is no exaggeration to say that ChatGPT has become an internet sensation in record time. It raced toward 1,000,000 users in just 5 days and has continued to excite users across many different fields in the weeks that have followed. It isn’t all plain sailing, however, as there are still many issues attached to this particular product and to chatbot technology in general but it really feels like there has been a paradigm shift in how we do and will interact with information moving forward. The ChatGPT API, which will allow third-party developers to incorporate the technology into their apps and services marks a massive step toward that new future.

