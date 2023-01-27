World's largest academic publisher says ChatGPT can't be credited as an author

In a recent development, the world's largest academic publisher, Springer Nature, has stated that the popular language model, ChatGPT, cannot be credited as an author. This decision has sparked a debate about the role of AI in the writing process and the ethical implications of giving credit to machines.

ChatGPT not academic author

Springer Nature is a leading academic publisher that produces over 2,900 journals and more than 11,000 new books each year. The company is known for publishing high-quality research in a wide range of scientific, technical, and medical fields.

The problem with ChatGPT is that it is a machine-learning model and does not have the ability to understand the context or meaning of the text it generates. Therefore, Springer Nature argues that it cannot be credited as an author as it does not have the capacity for original thought or creativity.

This issue highlights the growing concern surrounding the use of AI in writing. While machine learning models like ChatGPT have the ability to produce large amounts of text quickly and efficiently, they lack the ability to understand the meaning and context of what they are writing. This raises questions about the ethics of using AI in writing, especially when it comes to giving credit to machines.

However, some argue that as AI technology advances, it will be able to understand the context and meaning of the text and may eventually be able to produce truly original content. This raises the question of how we should view AI-generated writing in the future.

For now, though, the debate is a little like saying academic authors should credit the pen they use to write with when publishing reports or books. At the moment, that’s all these machines are although, admittedly, it can be difficult to think of them like that considering how impressive the outputs can be.

With ChatGPT taking the world by storm, AI has been all the rage recently. However, in other AI news, one video game developer has been working hard to stop AI’s pervasive influence from ruining its gameplay.

