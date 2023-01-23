CNET Halts Publishing AI-Generated Stories Following Disclosure Controversy

Shaun
Jan 23, 2023
Apps
|
2

CNET is a media company that has been around for more than two decades. It was founded in 1994 and is based in San Francisco, California. They have a website called CNET.com, which covers a wide range of technology topics and more. They also run a YouTube channel where they post tutorials and product reviews and also have a podcast network that focuses on technology-related topics. Recently, I discovered that CNET has put a pause on all its publications because their stories were being generated using an artificial intelligence (AI) tool. CNET only formally announced the use of AI when readers noticed a tiny disclosure.  Their Editor in Chief claimed the use of the AI was not secret but quiet. 

CNET Puts a Pause to Publishing AI-Generated Stories

Readers noticed that original publications of the stories contained errors such as confusing abbreviated terms. You would find terms such as APR and APY and some incorrect calculations on some figures. Apparently, CNET is amongst several websites that have been publishing and writing using AI. An example of other sites is Creditcards.com and Bankrate, which have also paused any AI stories.

CNET Puts a Pause to Publishing AI-Generated Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

The unnamed AI tool was built by Red Ventures, and editors can choose domain-level sections and domains from which to get data to generate their stories. The Editors could also use AI-generated text as well as their own reporting and writing. No information was received on the data set that was used to train the AI, and no information was received concerning plagiarism. This was dismissed by saying that more information would be made available at a later stage. 

The leadership of the company went on to differentiate between the unnamed AI tool and other automated technology that Red Ventures uses. These automated tools are used to insert numbers for refinance rate and mortgage rate stories. These tools have been in use for longer than the company has disclosed it.  CNET  is set to start disclosing its own stories about AI. 

According to The Verge, the staff were clueless about what was going on in terms of the use of AI tools. Publishing content on banking and finance is something media sites love because it draws a lot of attention through search engines, and this can be converted into affiliate link profits.  When a media company creates content, it's standard practice that they want the information optimized for search engines. The problem comes when a bot is used to identify and create these stories, and this totally defies the ethical editorial practice.  CNET prioritized making money rather than staying timely and relevant with its news. 

In response to all these accusations, CNET published a post called ‘Opens in a new window', explaining that the AI was solely intended to test if it could assist their busy staff of editors and reporters by covering topics from a wider perspective. The justification is that the technology gave them time and energy to focus on deeper reporting and analysis.

.Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/1/20/23564311/cnet-pausing-ai-articles-bot-red-ventures

Advertisement

Related content

Will ChatGPT Replace Google? The Future of Search Engines in the AI Era

Will ChatGPT Replace Google? The Future of Search Engines in the AI Era
Amazon Discontinues AmazonSmile, its Charitable Donation Program

Amazon Discontinues AmazonSmile, its Charitable Donation Program
How to Build AI Apps as a Front-End Developer

How to Build AI Apps as a Front-End Developer
Racial Profiling and ChatGPT’s Other Sins

Racial Profiling and ChatGPT’s Other Sins
Send Pictures on WhatsApp in High Quality

How to Send Pictures on WhatsApp in High Quality
Using ChatGPT for Google Ads

Using ChatGPT for Google Ads: Professional Tips

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. HelpDeskUntiliDie said on January 23, 2023 at 5:42 pm
    Reply

    Starting to think “Shaun” is AI-generated content. This whole article is just a plagiarized, shortened version of the linked Verge article.

  2. Mike said on January 23, 2023 at 5:54 pm
    Reply

    Big companies be like:

    “Instead of paying my employees unfairly low wages, I can just replace them all with AI algorithms which I don’t have to even pay (at all), and nobody will notice!”

    I guess the public best be thankful that it is only article-writing in this particular instance, and not something more critical like writing of software, which yes, is exactly what some of the big software companies are indeed exploring right now. (software written by AI, so that it doesn’t need to be paid)

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved