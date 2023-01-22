Using ChatGPT for Google Ads: Professional Tips

Shaun
Jan 22, 2023
Apps, Google, Tutorials
|
6

As AI technology improves, more and more people are noticing the potential for it to change the way we communicate and interact with the world. This is especially true for digital marketers. If you haven't been paying attention to the latest developments in AI, now is the time to sit up and take note. The article below will highlight numerous key processes that ChatGPT can help you with in terms of digital marketing, like Google Ads. We’ve already explained what ChatGPT is in previous articles, so we’ll just jump straight into the complexities of the topic at hand. 

ChatGPT and its digital marketing use cases

In this section, we will discuss the ways in which ChatGPT can be utilized to enhance your Google Ads PPC campaigns. Specifically, we will explore six practical applications of AI for PPC marketers to improve their campaign planning and development process.

Suggesting keywords

You can use ChatGPT to quickly generate a list of keywords for the planning phase of your PPC campaign. While it may not have the same level of specificity as Google Keyword Planner in terms of geographic data or competition levels, it can still provide a useful starting point for keyword research. Additionally, you can also use this tool to generate synonyms and new keyword ideas when you're struggling to come up with them. Below, we’ll be using the example of a new seamstress business. 

Using ChatGPT for Google Ads

Identifying your customers’ general persona

When developing a PPC campaign, it is crucial to have a clear understanding of your target customer. This may involve creating multiple customer personas, depending on the needs of your business. Knowing your customer persona's needs, pain points, income, demographics, etc. is important in order to create an effective PPC campaign that resonates with them. Below, we’ll try to identify the general persona of someone most likely to support a seamstress business. 

Using ChatGPT for Google Ads

Identify the best locations within which to advertise

Sticking with the example above, instead of targeting a wide range of cities, you would want to be more selective and target cities with higher-income demographics and a high average household income. This is because these individuals would be more likely to be able and willing to pay for custom clothing creation and seamstress services.

It's important to be specific when asking ChatGPT for information, in order for it to provide the most accurate and useful output. In this example, asking for affluent cities with a high average household income would yield the best results.

Using ChatGPT for Google Ads

Competition research

Using ChatGPT to find competitors for a specific business and area may not always be successful, but it can be worth trying. It should be noted that the results from ChatGPT may not be as comprehensive or accurate as those from specialized tools such as SpyFu or Semrush, but it is still worth experimenting with to see if it works for your needs.

Here, ChatGPT is a little lacking, at least without a browser extension that expands ChatGPT’s search capabilities. However, the tool is still useful for brainstorming ideas and places where you might have the best chance of finding information on your potential competitors. 

Using ChatGPT for Google Ads

Create copy for your ads

ChatGPT can be particularly useful in generating ideas for headlines and descriptions for your Responsive Search Ads. This can save time and effort in the ad creation process and help you come up with effective and compelling ad copy.

Using ChatGPT for Google Ads

Create the perfect content for your landing page

Your landing page copy is just as important as your Responsive Search Ads because it will help to convert visitors into leads. Once you drive qualified traffic to your landing page, the copy should be persuasive and speak to the customer's pain points in order to convert them into leads. ChatGPT can be helpful in generating emotional and compelling copy for your landing page, as long as you provide it with specific prompts and remember to address the customer's pain points.

Using ChatGPT for Google Ads

Professional quality marketing research in a few clicks

There is possibly no easier nor more affordable way to create the perfect marketing campaign than using ChatGPT. It might be immoral or unethical to use ChatGPT to generate every piece of marketing content. However, this utility is incredible for brainstorming and coming up with the best ways to get started with your marketing strategy.

Comments

  1. AlCiD said on January 22, 2023 at 12:13 pm
    Reply

    (Das wird ein Kommentar auf DEUTSCH – this will be a german comment)

    Die Seite hier lässt immer mehr zu wünschen übrig, die Qualität hat sich wirklich verschlechtert.
    Ich glaube, in letzter Zeit werden Artikel hier fast nur noch von ChatBots geschrieben.

    Martin Brinkmann, was hast du nur getan?
    Schade, es wird nie wieder so wie früher.
    :-/

    1. John G. said on January 22, 2023 at 1:49 pm
      Reply

      R: please translate this comment from german to english.
      CGPT: use google translate, now I am designing the T-800, thanks!

  2. Martin said on January 22, 2023 at 1:02 pm
    Reply

    Just mor bullshit on the web. Was AI meant to destroy the WWW – or is that from human greed?

  3. Cannot locate correct signal. said on January 22, 2023 at 2:25 pm
    Reply

    Human: Write me an interesting technology article that doesn’t look like a pseudo-intellectual SEO spambot has been let loose.
    CGPT: Malfunction!

  4. anonymous said on January 22, 2023 at 4:39 pm
    Reply

    If developers build Google-anything into their websites, then they’re abusing their users’ privacy.

  5. Paul(us) said on January 22, 2023 at 4:45 pm
    Reply

    Particularly unfortunate that this kind of open door kicking on this before the sale quality website is now rife.

