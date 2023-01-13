10 Things you didn’t know ChatGPT could do

I’ve written about AI and ChatGPT ad nauseum of late, but we’ve yet to cover all the amazing uses for this product. Without too much of a lengthy intro, here are 10 incredible things you likely didn’t know you could do with ChatGPT.

The list below is all thanks to @thesyedhuq on Twitter, who recently went on a ChatGPT deep dive, exploring every facet of its capabilities. With the appropriate credit given, let’s get into it, shall we?

Get prepped for job interviews

Did you know that you can ask ChatGPT what the most common job interview questions are? It’s probably best to include your prospective industry in the prompt, but this utility is a brilliant way to familiarize yourself with the kind of questions that employers in a particular industry are likely to ask. This is also, as Syed notes, a brilliant way to gain a little confidence before the big day and prime your knowledge.

Personal tutoring, anyone?

If you’re itching to get more acquainted with a particular topic, field of inquiry or industry, but you need a tutor who isn’t going to lose patience with you, ChatGPT is the best place to start. ChatGPT is trained on innumerable quantities of data; it can therefore act as a tutor in largely any subject. Whether you need help on a math quiz or someone to help you strengthen an essay argument, try ChatGPT.

Write a speech

I’m a writer, and I’ve tested various AI writing assistants, so I’m a little dubious about this one. However, Syed asserts that ‘ChatGPT can help you brainstorm a speech or fill the gaps on an existing one to make it more impactful. It's like having a virtual assistant bounce ideas with you for a rough draft.’

I’m in agreement about the rough draft idea. This software is absolutely not good enough to write your essays for you. You’ll have to edit the software out, and yourself in, and that’s quite a big job, depending on the quantity of your writing. But it’s easy to use ChatGPT for ideas and inspiration.

Brainstorm a side hustle

It’s increasingly difficult to make sufficient money from just a 9-5, unless you’re highly skilled and in demand. Therefore, it’s more important than ever for people to find side hustles with which to generate extra income. ChatGPT is really good, as it turns out, at giving you decent ideas about the viability of various side hustles. You can even ask the utility about the pros and cons of each.

Summarize content

There simply isn’t enough time to read every exciting book, thesis, research paper, or abstract. And, unfortunately, when you have a sponge for a brain like mine, there are just so many of these works that you find interesting. Lighten your load a little by asking ChatGPT to give you a summary of a particular written text so that you can get the gist without reading the entire work.

Generate SQL queries

I’ll let Syed take the lead on this one. ‘Data analysts rejoice, your lives are about to get easier. ChatGPT can help you write SQL queries from a simple text prompt. While you still need to verify the output, you can improve your workflow if you're just starting out.’

Fix coding errors

Coding is hard. Not speaking from personal experience here, but I know a few hardcore code-monkeys as The Sims 4 puts it, and I’ve heard them say ‘coding is hard.’ My sims complain from time to time to but they’re easy to persuade otherwise. If you’re struggling with a piece of code, you can run it through ChatGPT and ask it to offer up fixes. ChatGPT is also good for writing basic code, but it's nowhere near to replacing devs, so don’t stress.

Personalized advice

Everyone needs advice sometimes. For the times that you have a problem but don’t necessarily want to consult friends or family about it, try ChatGPT. Think of this as a disinterested third party that is basically obligated to listen to your sadness, confusion, or heartbreak because that’s what it was coded to do. How perfect.

Perform calculations

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably really bad at math. Unless you’re a coder. On the off-chance that you are as atrociously bad at calculations as I am, this will benefit you. ChatGPT was designed to be good at many things, including math. So if you need to solve for X or any other math-related stuff I can’t remember, use ChatGPT.

Learn a new language

This is right up my alley, as I’m currently learning Greek, Norwegian, and German. It’s not my fault. My family keeps moving to Europe, and I’m planning ahead for the next one. ChatGPT is excellent for learning spelling, punctuation, and grammar in a new language. The tool doesn’t speak, so you won’t learn pronunciation. But it’s fully multilingual and can translate largely any language into largely any other language.

Disclaimer

If you use ChatGPT for research, please fact-check the ‘facts’ it spits out. Software makes mistakes. Like when it claimed that elephants lay the biggest eggs in the animal kingdom. Additionally, you shouldn’t be using ChatGPT for professional tasks, especially not final products. The software just isn’t good enough yet. Still, it’s a really fun tool to play with, so have at it and have fun.

