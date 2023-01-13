When Apple released iOS 16, it represented an important step for the company. Many expected iOS 17 to follow in these footsteps; however, it looks unlikely that will be the case. Many iOS users will be disappointed if they were expecting a significant change. Although Apple claims they have some tweaks lined up, they are busy with other important concepts.

What Did iOS 16 Bring?

iOS 16 and iOS 14 were two major updates from Apple that brought about many changes. Users received redesigned widgets on their home screens. The app library was changed, and new features in Safari & Maps and a redesigned lock screen were some of the changes users enjoyed.

Not Too Many Changes

According to industry expert Mark Gurman, Apple has been working on a Virtual Reality (VR) headset. This headset will be integrated with Augmented Reality (AR) and run on xrOS. Apple's experts have been working on this for years, putting the development of iOS 17 on the back burner.

iOS 17 is expected to be launched with iPhone 15 and will have very few changes compared to its predecessor. With the scheduled release date for iOS 17 set for June 2023, only time will tell if there will be any changes in this OS or will all the changes be implemented with iOS 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Is the Year for AR

As per Gurman, 2023 is set to be a big year for Apple in terms of AR. They are currently working on two projects (one with the VR headset and the other is an AR lens). These new ventures will revolutionize the VR & AR market, and Apple is taking a big chance here by temporarily shifting focus away from iOS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement