Without Major Changes, iOS 17 Is Expected To Be Disappointing

Shaun
Jan 13, 2023
Apps
4

When Apple released iOS 16, it represented an important step for the company. Many expected iOS 17 to follow in these footsteps; however, it looks unlikely that will be the case. Many iOS users will be disappointed if they were expecting a significant change. Although Apple claims they have some tweaks lined up, they are busy with other important concepts.

What Did iOS 16 Bring?

iOS 16 and iOS 14 were two major updates from Apple that brought about many changes. Users received redesigned widgets on their home screens. The app library was changed, and new features in Safari & Maps and a redesigned lock screen were some of the changes users enjoyed.

Not Too Many Changes

According to industry expert Mark Gurman, Apple has been working on a Virtual Reality (VR) headset. This headset will be integrated with Augmented Reality (AR) and run on xrOS. Apple's experts have been working on this for years, putting the development of iOS 17 on the back burner.

iOS 17 is expected to be launched with iPhone 15 and will have very few changes compared to its predecessor. With the scheduled release date for iOS 17 set for June 2023, only time will tell if there will be any changes in this OS or will all the changes be implemented with iOS 18.

iOS 17 | Changes Expected | Apple | 2023 Release Date

2023 Is the Year for AR

As per Gurman, 2023 is set to be a big year for Apple in terms of AR. They are currently working on two projects (one with the VR  headset and the other is an AR lens). These new ventures will revolutionize the VR & AR market, and Apple is taking a big chance here by temporarily shifting focus away from iOS.

Comments

  1. Jody Thornton said on January 13, 2023 at 3:54 pm
    OK so next time a Microsoft product is discussed, I expect we can see some balance (meaning sometimes negative) coverage of that company too right? So far, Twitter and Apple have received a scolding from Shaun, but never Microsoft.

    1. El Duderino said on January 13, 2023 at 4:50 pm
      Yes, but you know. Apple does not pay to have good articles written here.

  2. HelpDeskUntiliDie said on January 13, 2023 at 4:00 pm
    I highly disagree. Without major changes, there will be less bugs, flaws, glitches and things to complain about. Apple fans have been wanting a minor update for a while.

  3. Jason said on January 13, 2023 at 4:45 pm
    IOS is a mature platform and doesn’t need major changes with every new version. This is a good thing!

