Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard for iOS gets its first update in over a year

Ashwin
Dec 6, 2022
Apps
|
0

Microsoft has released a new update for its SwiftKey keyboard for iOS. This is the first update that the app has received in well over a year.

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard gets its first update in over a year

SwiftKey for iOS updated to version 2.9.4

There was some drama surrounding the popular keyboard app in October, when Microsoft announced that it would end support for SwiftKey on iOS. True to its word, the Redmond company pulled the plug on it by delisting it from the App Store, and thus prevented it from being downloaded on new devices or fresh installations of iOS and iPadOS. This also meant that users were stuck with Apple's default iOS keyboard, and I'm not going to mince words when I say that the app is hot garbage when it comes to predicting text and autocorrecting typos. This becomes even more of a problem if you use multiple languages. Google's Gboard app for iOS isn't particularly impressive either.

So it wasn't exactly a surprise to see SwiftKey's users request the software giant to restore their favorite keyboard app back on Apple's storefront. A few weeks ago, Microsoft finally acknowledged that based on popular demand that it received from users, it was bringing SwiftKey back from the dead. However, the restored version on the App Store was not exactly up to the standard that users had anticipated, as it was still the buggy one that was released more than a year ago. To be precise, the previous version of SwiftKey, which was 2.9.2, rolled out to users on 11th August 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard 2.9.4 for iOS

Microsoft's executives who are in charge of SwiftKey reassured users that they would continue supporting the app, and told them to expect an update in the future. Well, it's here already. SwiftKey for iOS version 2.9.4 is now available on the iOS App Store. The change log for the update is not very descriptive, it just mentions that the latest version contains "Bug fixes and performance improvements". This has become a meme, why do developers even bother including a release note like that?

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard fixes sign in issue on iOS

Jokes aside, I was curious to see what bugs the update has fixed. If you read my previous coverage, you may be aware that SwiftKey was not allowing users to log in to their account. This meant that you could not sync your dictionary to the cloud, so you could lose access to your data. Vishnu Nath, the Vice President & General Manger of the Office Product Group and SwiftKey, explained on Twitter, that SwiftKey Keyboard 2.9.4 includes a fix for the Microsoft account bug. I can confirm that I am able to sign in to my account on my iPad and an iPhone.

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard fixes sign in issue on iOS

Download SwiftKey for iOS version 2.9.4 from the App Store.

Hopefully, this update is just the first of many to come, and we will see some proper feature drops for SwiftKey in the future. While the app is good, but it's nowhere nearly as rich as the Android version. That is likely due to the limited APIs which Apple has made available for third-party keyboards on iOS.

Have you run into any bugs in SwiftKey 2.9.4, or has it fixed some previous issues that you had experienced?

Summary
Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard gets its first update in over a year
Article Name
Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard gets its first update in over a year
Description
Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard has been updated for the first time since August 2021.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Google Messages will add support for reactions in RCS

Google adds support for end-to-end encryption for group chats in Messages
Telegram for desktop does not autoplay GIFs and videos

Telegram for desktop does not autoplay GIFs and videos after latest update
Microsoft's SwiftKey is back on the iOS App Store

Microsoft's SwiftKey is back on the iOS App Store
WhatsApp now lets you message yourself

WhatsApp now lets you message yourself, and adds a way to link Android tablets
Telegram update brings Topics in Groups

Telegram update brings Topics in Groups, improved night mode on iOS and more
whatsapp-hide online status last seen

How to hide your WhatsApp Online status

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved