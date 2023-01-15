We are witnesses that AIs are changing the way we use technology. New AIs appear so quickly that it's unbelievable. One such amazing AIs is Midjourney. What is a Midjourney, and what's that fuss on Twitter these days? For those who haven't heard about Midjourney yet, you'll want to try it as soon as possible. Midjourney is actually text-to-image AI that uses Discord as its server. It functions as AI for Art; in other words, it creates art by generating available images and data.

Since it's still in the Beta version, it's free for the first 25 images, and then you will have to pay to use it. All you need to do is enter one of the newbie's channels, type /imagine: prompt and type whatever comes to your mind. For example, if you type, let's say /imagine prompt: Ellaof Bookland, you will get four images looking like this:

It's visible that AI makes it because it looks like an artificial image. Still, it's fascinating how AI can generate amazing images just with a few words. However, there are some rules of conduct that you should obey. They don't tolerate any abusive content, even adult images or gore. Even though it can create anything that comes to your mind, be respectful to others. Also, be careful with AI tools since they can be used to create malware. Thus, always keep your data protected and secure.

Talented people work on the Midjourney, adding amazing stuff quite often. A huge collection of styles and prompts has been added to Midjourney. It's impressive because it can allow you to modify your own images, turning them into something more artistic, even if it's artificial. Guy called Javi Lopez shared a fantastic collection of all available prompts for Midjourney.

As you can see, all these prompts are available on Midjourney. They include prompts for different historical periods of a human lifetime and games, creatures, artists, Sci-Fi, Mediums, and many more. This has turned Midjourney into a desirable text-to-image AI. However, to use more of this amazon text-to-image AI, you need to pay a monthly subscription. As in other subscriptions, there are three types of subscriptions, offering services according to the price. The basic is 10$ monthly; the Standard is 30$ monthly, and the Corporate 600$ yearly.

I am not an artist by profession, but I have enjoyed playing with this text-to-image AI. Indeed, it can help artists get ideas, but let them be artists. This text-to-image AI has great potential to create amazing artificial images. This raises another question. Can this really be called art in a traditional way? This debate will be left for subsequent discussions.

